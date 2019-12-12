Mary Barra, CEO, General Motors, rounds out the top five. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Christine LaGarde, head of the European Central Bank, is second on the list. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is No. 1 on the Forbes list for the ninth straight year. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Democratic U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was ranked as the third-most powerful woman on the Forbes list, unveiled Thursday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Forbes magazine unveiled its annual list of the world's 100 "Most Powerful Women" on Thursday, which includes a number of high-profile politicians, businesswomen, entertainers and activists.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ranked No. 1 for the ninth straight year, followed by European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"Merkel remains the de facto leader of Europe, leading the region's largest economy after steering Germany through financial crisis and back to growth," Forbes wrote, noting that Pelosi is the "highest-ranking elected woman in the [United States] and the second in line for the presidency."

Lagarde left the International Monetary Fund as managing director in July for the ECB leadership post.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is ranked fourth, followed by General Motors CEO Mary Barra, philanthropist Melinda Gates, Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson, IBM executive Ginni Rometty and Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson to round out the top 10.

Media personality Oprah Winfrey ranked No. 20 on the list; Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is No. 40; White House adviser Ivanka Trump is 42nd; and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon is 50th. Forbes noted that as a presidential adviser, Trump has taken "a role in the White House that is unprecedented for first daughters."

"As we come to the close of the current decade, our 2019 listees remind us of the huge strides that have been made by women, and the great opportunity they have to define the decade ahead," Forbes Executive Vice President Moira Forbes said.

Entertainers Rihanna and Beyonce ranked No. 61 and No. 66; singer Taylor Swift was listed 71st; tennis star Serena Williams is ranked 81st; actress Reese Witherspoon is 90th; and teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg ranked No. 100. On Wednesday, Greta was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

The women on the list collectively control or influence more than $2.3 trillion in revenue and oversee nearly 6.5 million employees, Forbes said.