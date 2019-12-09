U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of Year

United States Women's National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe won multiple Player of the Year awards following her performance at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe added more hardware to her trophy case Monday, winning Sports Illustrated's 2019 Sportsperson of the Year.

"That really means a lot to me," Rapinoe told Sports Illustrated. "I feel like I'm being recognized on behalf of the team and everything we do on the field and off the field for reasons of trying to do better in the world."

Rapinoe, 34, won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, the honors given to the tournament's top scorer and most valuable player. She also won FIFA Women's World Player of the Year and claimed the second-ever Ballon d'Or Feminin award Dec. 2.

Off the field, Rapinoe has been a vocal advocate in the U.S. women's team's fight for equal pay compared to the U.S. men's team. She is also a class representative in the players' equal pay lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation.

Rapinoe is the fourth woman to win the honor of Sportsperson of the Year by herself. Serena Williams won in 2015, Chris Evert won in 1976, and track and field star Mary Decker won in 1983. Other women have claimed the honor as part of a group or split with another winner.

The U.S. women's team became the first group of soccer players to win the Sports Person of the Year award in 1999. The Golden State Warriors won the Sportsperson of the Year award in 2018. Houston Texans defender J.J. Watt and Houston Astros star Jose Altuve won the award in 2017.

Rapinoe also is on the shortlist to be named the TIME Person of the Year. The winner of that honor will be announced Wednesday.