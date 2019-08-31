Subway stop knife attack in France kills 1, wounds 8

French Police and rescue team stand by the Laurent-Bonnevay tube station after a knife attack in Villeurbanne, near Lyon, France, on Saturday. Photo by Olivier Chassignol/ EPA-EFE

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A knife attack at a subway stop in France Saturday killed one person and wounded eight people, BFM TV, an international new channel based in Paris, reported.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the attack Saturday afternoon at a metro station in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon, and eight people were wounded, including three critically, a police source told BFM-TV.

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, is an Afghan asylum seeker, unknown to police and intelligence services, according to the BFM-TV report.

The motive of the attack is unknown.

In addition to the victim and injured, firefighters responded to 20 witnesses shocked by the incident.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner expressed his condolences to the family of the victim on Twitter.

"Our first thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who lost his life," Castaner tweeted. "Support and solidarity with the wounded. The state is at their side. I salute the commitment of our security and relief forces."