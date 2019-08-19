Man fatally stabbed at Cal State Fullerton; police search for suspect

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Police in California launched a manhunt Monday for a suspect who stabbed and killed a retired administrator at Cal State Fullerton.

The university and Fullerton police officers responded to a 911 call about a possible assault on the university campus at 8:27 a.m. and found a man in his late 50s inside an Infiniti sedan with stab wounds throughout his body.

Officers unsuccessfully administered life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An eyewitness saw the suspect --described as an Asian man in his 20s with black hair, and wearing a black shirt and black pants -- fleeing from the scene.

He was last seen traveling east away from the university.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department bomb squad also found what it described as an incendiary device as well as items that could be used to stab and kidnap inside a backpack under the victim's car. The weapon used in the killing was not inside the bag, police said.

"It's unknown if or why the suspect left that backpack there," Fullerton Police Department Lt. Jon Radus said.

The university said the victim was a retired administrator who worked as a consultant on campus and in international student registration.

The stabbing happened on the first day of classes at the university.

Police were investigating a potential motive for the stabbing, but Radus said they believe the victim was targeted.