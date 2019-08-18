2 dead, 1 missing after plane crashes into New York home

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Two people died and one remained missing Sunday morning after a small plane crashed into a home in upstate New York on Saturday.

The Cessna 303 aircraft was carrying three people when it crashed into a two-story home in New York's Dutchess County at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, causing the building to catch fire.

One man on board the plane was killed and the two others survived the crash. Three people were inside the home and authorities said one person died, one was uninjured and the other was still missing.

Authorities said there were also several pets inside the home during the crash and a friend of the victims asked neighbors to keep a lookout for three missing dogs.

The aircraft initially departed Orange County Airport then stopped to refuel at Sky Acres in LaGrangeville on its way to Farmingdale before crashing into the home.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, but the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

"It appears that the plane struck the south side of the residence, causing major structural damage, so the exact point of impact will be determined through the NTSB and the FAA," New York State police representative Daniel Smith said.