Police release sketch, video of suspect in Cal State Fullerton death

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police on Tuesday released a sketch and surveillance video of the suspect who fatally stabbed a retired California State University Fullerton administrator.

On Monday morning, 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan died from multiple stab wounds in the parking lot of the university, setting off a manhunt for the suspect police described as an Asian male in his mid-20s with black hair and wearing a black windbreaker and black pants last seen running northeast across the parking lot before entering a vehicle and driving away.

Surveillance video released Tuesday by police shows the suspect running across the university parking lot and images of the suspect's apparent vehicle, a black four-door BMW X6 sedan.

A backpack believed to have been left by the suspect was discovered under the victim's car containing an incendiary device and materials "consistent with a kidnapping attempt or plot" such as zip ties, wigs, a knife and other items used to disguise one's appearance, the Fullerton Police said Tuesday in a press release.

"Investigators believe that Chan was specifically targeted in the attack," the department said. "Investigators also believe that the suspect was injured during the attack and he may have lacerations to one or both of his hands."

Investigators have asked for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Though retired, Chan continued to work on campus as a consultant and in international student registration.

CSFU President Framroze Virjee called the attack "tragic and senseless."

He said in a letter to the university that Chan, who worked at the university from 2009 to 2017 when he retired but returned as a special consultant in 2019, was "beloved for his commitment to and passion for both Cal State Fullerton and our Titan Family."