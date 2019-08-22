Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police in California arrested a man in the stabbing death of a former Cal State Fullerton administrator, authorities announced Thursday.

Fullerton police Chief Robert Dunn said detectives arrested 51-year-old Chuyen Vo at his home at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, for the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Dunn said Vo and Chan were co-workers at the university but police declined to comment about the nature of their relationship.

Chan was found with multiple stab wounds in the university parking lot Monday morning and died at the scene.

Police believe Vo specifically targeted Chan in the attack and that he worked alone in carrying out the stabbing.

Investigators found a backpack containing an incendiary device and other materials including zip ties, a knife, wigs and other items to disguise one's appearance under Chan's car.

Chan worked at the university from 2009 to 2017 but returned as a special consultant in 2019 after retiring.

Police were investigating the case to determine a motive for the stabbing.