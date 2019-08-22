Florida to execute serial killer Gary Ray Bowles Thursday

Gary Ray Bowles killed at least six people on the East Coast between March and October 1994. Photo courtesy Florida Dept. of Corrections

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The state of Florida plans to carry out Thursday its second execution of 2019 -- by lethal injection for a man who killed at least six people along the East Coast 25 years ago.

Gary Ray Bowles was convicted in 1996 for the deaths that spanned from Florida to Washington, D.C. He killed one of his victims with a concrete block.

Authorities said Bowles, 57, will be put to death at the Florida State Prison in Raiford at 6 p.m. His last appeal was denied this week by the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Atlanta.

Bowles, who has appealed his sentence on a claim he is intellectually disabled, will die Thursday evening unless the U.S. Supreme Court or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis intervene, although DeSantis signed the death warrant in June.

"I believe he is a classic serial killer who comes into contact with innocent victims," Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda said. "He had the classic serial killer MO and they continue to kill until they are stopped."

The execution will be the second in the United States in two days. Texas executed Larry Ray Swearingen Wednesday for the 1998 death of a Houston college student. It will be the state's second this year, after Bobby Joe Long was put to death in March.