Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Police arrested a California man in possession of a cache of weapons, ammunition and tactical gear for threatening to commit a mass shooting at a hotel where he was employed as a cook.

Rodolfo Montoya, 37, was allegedly planning to kill coworkers and guests at the Long Beach Marriott hotel where he worked, Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said during a press conference Wednesday.

"Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass-casualty incident," Luna said.

Police was tipped off to Montoya on Monday when a coworker reported that he had made a threat against an employee, the department said in a press release.

He had allegedly told a coworker that he planned to shoot staff and guests at the hotel. A preliminary investigation revealed that he was upset about "human resource issues," the release said.

Detectives searched his Huntington Beach residence Tuesday, seizing multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical gear, including high-capacity magazines and an assault rifle, both of which are illegal to possess in the state, police said.

Montoya was charged with manufacturing and distributing assault weapons, possession of an assault weapon and making a criminal threat. He is being held at the Long Beach City Jail on $500,000 bail.

"In recent months, we have seen several tragic incidents that have resulted in many lives lost," Luna said. "The witnesses who came forward and the diligence of our employees involved in this investigation very likely prevented a threat of violence and saved many lives."