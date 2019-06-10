Wounded men receive medical treatment in a hospital after several mortars targeted a political gathering in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan in March. The United Nations sounded an alarm Monday about an increase in civilian deaths. File Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

June 10 (UPI) -- Terrorists "deliberately and knowingly targeted" civilians during the holy month of Ramadan resulting in a high number of innocent people killed, the United Nations said Monday.

The United Nations urged all parties to the war in Afghanistan to protect civilians from harm while denouncing militant attacks that killed 100 civilians in Kabul during Ramadan.

The attacks include the May 8 attack in Kabul, the May 24 assassination of a religious scholar in a place of worship, the May 27 and June 3 attacks that targeted civilians and the June 2 attack against Shia students.

"I condemn these deliberate attacks on civilians that signal a disturbing intent to spread fear; they delegitimize the perpetrators, depriving them of any claim to represent the people of Afghanistan," said U.N. Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto. "It is crucial that all respect their obligations under international law to protect civilians."

The attacks amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United Nations said.

The news comes as the Islamic State claims to expand its presence in Afghanistan with "thousands and thousands" of fighters losing its so-called caliphate in Syria and Iraq.

The militant group is planning attacks against Western countries, U.S. and Afghan security officials said.

The Islamic State has more sophisticated military tactics and strategy than the Taliban fighters, who have been the primary enemy in Afghanistan. In particular, the Islamic State is known for attacking civilians.