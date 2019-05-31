4 dead in Kabul car bomb attack; U.S. troops injured

People move the wreckage of a car after a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least four people. Photo by Jawad Jalali/EPA-EFE

May 31 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and several were injured Friday, including U.S. service members, after a car loaded with explosives was detonated in the Afghan capital, authorities said.

Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said four civilians died and three were hurt when the car bomb exploded in Kabul's Qala-e-Wazir area, Tolo News reported.

U.S. Forces Afghanistan also confirmed that at least four U.S. service members were injured in the blast.

The attack is the second in two days after a suicide bomber Thursday detonated an explosives-laden vehicle outside the Marshal Fahim National Defense University in the capital, killing at least six people and injuring 16 others, the Washington Post reported.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

The recent attacks come amid an increase in violence between U.S.-backed forces and the Taliban, Voice of America reported.

Meanwhile, the local politicians said Thursday that talks with the Taliban in Moscow, Russia, over a cease fire for the Muslim Eid holiday concluded without an agreement.

"There was no logical and convincing reason for Taliban's refusal to accept cease fire," Ata Mohammad Noor, executive chief of the Jamiat-i-Islami political party, told reporters in Moscow. "Cease fire is the prelude to peace."

It was the second time Moscow hosted such a summit and follows U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad having held six rounds of talks with the focus on troop withdrawal of U.S. troops.