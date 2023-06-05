Joe Biden, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to talk Ukraine in meeting

Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of Denmark, talks to the press in Copenhagen in 2019. She meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday. Photo courtesy of United Nations

June 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion when President Joe Biden meets Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the White House this afternoon. Specifically, the two world leaders most likely will discuss Ukraine's access to F-16 fighter jets and the training needed for them.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cited the need for fighter jets and training for months to help it better defend against Russia, which has controlled the skies to a large extent in its invasion.

"The two leaders will review our efforts as NATO allies and close partners to strengthen trans-Atlantic security and bolster economic prosperity," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last month about Frederiksen's visit.

"They will discuss our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression. The leaders will coordinate on a range of issues, including energy security, climate change, and other global issues."

The visit comes three days before British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits the White House on Thursday, raising Ukraine's hope for further support for Kyiv.

Local Kyiv media said that Denmark is open to the possibility of providing Ukraine with some of the dozens of American-made F-16s it has purchased since the 1970s and Frederiksen has encouraged other members to join in.

President Biden, concerned about drawing U.S. military hardware more deeply into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, only recently endorsed the plan for the F-16 use at the G7 meeting in Japan on May 19.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on May 25 that the Pentagon was developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets.

Austin said that Denmark and the Netherlands are leading European efforts in the development of the program and that they will meet again with U.S. officials. Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have each reportedly already offered to participate in training Ukraine's military pilots.