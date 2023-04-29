Advertisement
World News
April 29, 2023 / 6:24 PM

Russian vessel photographed near Nord Stream pipeline, Danish media reports

By Matt Bernardini
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Danish newspaper Information said Friday that photographs of a Russian vessel were taken near the pipelines several days before the explosion. File Photo by Danish Defence/UPI
View taken from a Danish F-16 interceptor of the Nord Stream 2 gas leak just south of Dueodde, Denmark, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The Danish newspaper Information said Friday that photographs of a Russian vessel were taken near the pipelines several days before the explosion. File Photo by Danish Defence/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Danish media has reported that a Russian navy vessel which specializes in underwater operations was seen near the Nord Stream gas pipleine prior to the explosions in September.

The Danish newspaper Information was able to confirm that the submarine rescue ship SS-750 was photographed in the Baltic Sea four days before explosions occurred. The revelations were obtained through a freedom of information request in Denmark.

Advertisement

"The Danish military confirmed that 26 photos of the Russian vessel were taken from a Danish patrol boat in the zone located east of Bornholm on 22 September 2022," Information said.

Nord Stream consists of two parallel networks that are designed to carry Russian natural gas through the Baltic Sea to Germany.

RELATED Russian 'spy ship' in North Sea raises security concerns

Sweden's National Seismology Center said there was an underwater blast in the area of the pipes at the time they lost pressure in September. The pipelines -- Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 -- had not been active but were still filled with natural gas when authorities noticed a sharp drop in pressure.

Finger-pointing carried on for months after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the British military for blowing up the pipeline, without providing evidence. Authorities in Britain denied the allegation. Western allies have pointed at Russia, which had stopped delivering natural gas to Europe because of sanctions.

Advertisement

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, meanwhile, suggested on his blog that the United States was behind the attack.

RELATED Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance

Mats Ljungqvist, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, has said it may be difficult to pinpoint who was behind the explosion.

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," said Ljungqvist said earlier this month. "Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances."

RELATED Full details of Nord Stream explosion may never be known, probe finds

Latest Headlines

Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
World News // 9 hours ago
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
April 29 (UPI) -- A massive fire at a fuel depot in Ukraine's Crimean peninsula was put out Saturday as the governor of the region's Russian occupiers claimed the blaze was caused by a suspected drone attack.
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
World News // 3 hours ago
Chinese holiday travel expected to surge past pre-pandemic levels
April 29 (UPI) -- Chinese citizens are preparing travel plans for the five-day May Day holiday with the number of planned trips surging beyond pre-pandemic levels, state media reported Saturday.
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
World News // 4 hours ago
European Commission reaches Ukraine grain import deal with five countries
April 29 (UPI) -- The European Commission says it has reached a deal with five member countries to lift restrictions on imports of Ukrainian grain across their borders.
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
World News // 5 hours ago
Brazil's Lula, seeking to curb deforestation, recognizes new indigenous territories
April 29 (UPI) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has officially recognized six indigenous territories in the first such demarcation since 2018, stepping up his efforts to stop deforestation of the Amazon.
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
World News // 5 hours ago
Kim's sister issues warning against growing South Korea-U.S. military alliance
April 29 (UPI) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a warning to the United States and South Korea Saturday that their enhanced military alliance will result in the North responding with "more powerful strength."
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
World News // 7 hours ago
Heavy fighting rages in Sudan despite extension of cease-fire
April 29 (UPI) -- Heavy fighting between warring factions of the country's army continued in Sudan Saturday despite an extension of a cease-fire between the two sides brokered by the United States.
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
World News // 1 day ago
Russian missile barrage on central and southern Ukraine kills 19, injures 18
April 28 (UPI) -- A barrage of Russian air-to-surface missile strikes against cities across central and southern Ukraine early Friday killed 19 people, and injured 18, according to Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
On rates, it's better to be safe than sorry, IMF tells Europe
World News // 1 day ago
On rates, it's better to be safe than sorry, IMF tells Europe
April 28 (UPI) -- The European economy is dancing on a knife's edge in its efforts to arrest consumer-level inflation without ushering in a recession, the International Monetary Fund said Friday.
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
World News // 1 day ago
Japan to relax COVID-19 requirements ahead of Golden Week holiday
April 28 (UPI) -- In preparation for an influx of tourists for the Golden Week holiday, the Japanese government t announced on Friday it was lifting its current COVID-19 border guidelines.
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis voices support for immigrants in Hungary trip
April 28 (UPI) -- Pope Francis called for embracing immigrants and looking beyond nationalism on Friday during a three-day trip to Hungary, but critics of prime minister Viktor Orban worry that his mere presence will give support to his s
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
California moves to ban sale of diesel big rigs by 2036
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
5 killed, 3 hospitalized in Texas mass shooting incident; suspect at large
White House issues plethora of proclamations
White House issues plethora of proclamations
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Fire at Crimea oil depot extinguished; Russia blames drone strike
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
Colorado's new gun regulations expand red-flag warnings, limit who can buy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement