Denmark lifts maritime bans associated with Nord Stream pipeline disturbance

The Danish goverment said Thursday it lifted many of the martiime restrictions near the area of last year's sabotage on the Nord Stream gas pipeline network running through the Baltic Sea. File Photo by Danish Defence/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- A ban on sailing in the Baltic Sea region near last year's leaks from the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline network is now lifted, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday. The authority said Thursday it removed the no-navigation zones near the position of the leaks. Sweden's National Seismology Center confirmed an underwater blast in the area of the pipes at the time they lost pressure in September. Advertisement

The pipelines -- Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 -- had not been active but were still filled with natural gas when authorities noticed the drop in pressure.

The pipeline company, Nord Stream AG, counts Russian energy company Gazprom as among its consortium partners. Western leaders have long accused the Kremlin of using its energy reserves as a tool for geopolitical leverage.

Danish authorities later verified through video footage that the leak created a sea disturbance of around 0.62 miles in diameter. The system was leaking methane, a potent greenhouse gas that has far more warming potential than carbon dioxide.

Danish officials on Thursday warned there still were restrictions on anchoring, fishing and working on the seafloor within 1 nautical mile of the point of the leaks due in part to "underwater obstacles."

"The restriction areas will no longer appear in the Danish Maritime Authority's navigation warnings but will be announced in Notices for Seafarers," the agency said.

Finger-pointing carried on for months after the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the British military for blowing up the pipeline, without providing evidence. Authorities in Britain denied the allegation. Western allies have pointed to Russia, which had stopped delivering natural gas to Europe because of sanctions stemming from its war in Ukraine.

Mats Ljungqvist, the Swedish prosecutor in charge of the investigation, said earlier this month, however, that it's unlikely officials will be able to identify who was behind the attack.

"We are working unconditionally and turning over every stone and leaving nothing to chance," he said. "Our hope is to be able to confirm who has committed this crime, but it should be noted that it likely will be difficult given the circumstances."