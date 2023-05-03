World Press Freedom Index: 7 of 10 countries have 'bad' environment for journalists

Reporters Without Borders' World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the environment for independent journalism in 180 countries, found that the environment for journalism was considered "bad" in seven out of 10 countries and satisfactory in only three out of 10. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Reporters Without Borders said most nations did not provide a satisfactory environment for journalists amid "radical changes" affecting the field. The organization's World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the environment for independent journalism in 180 countries, found that the environment for journalism was considered "bad" in seven out of 10 countries and satisfactory in only three out of 10. Advertisement

"The 21st edition of the World Press Freedom Index, compiled annually by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on major and often radical changes linked to political, social and technological upheavals," the group wrote.

As a result of these changes, the situation for journalists was considered "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult in 42, "problematic" in 55, and "good" or "satisfactory" in 52.

The report cited the rise of artificial intelligence and Twitter's removal of its legacy verification checkmarks in favor of a paid system as some of the major technological threats facing journalism.

"The disinformation industry disseminates manipulative content on a huge scale," the report said. "Now, AI digesting content and regurgitating it in the form of syntheses that flout the principles of rigor and reliability."

Christophe Deloire, Reporters Without Borders' secretary-general, said in a statement, that this year's index showed "enormous volatility in situations, with major rises and falls and unprecedented changes."

"This instability is the result of increased aggressiveness on the part of the authorities in many countries and growing animosity towards journalists on social media and in the physical world. The volatility is also the consequence of growth in the fake content industry, which produces and distributes disinformation and provides the tools for manufacturing it," Deloire said.

The index cited the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review Journal's Jeff German last September and the shooting death of Florida television reporter Dylan Lyons in February for dropping the United States three places to No. 45.

Norway ranked No. 1 on the index for the seventh straight year while Ireland moved up four places to No. 2 followed by Denmark. The Netherlands improved 22 places to No. 6, being a year removed from the violent death of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries.

The organization also noted that Brazil climbed up the list after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was elected as president, replacing far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Russia, which arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in late March for espionage, landed at No. 164, nine spots from its 2022 position at No. 155.

Reporters Without Borders said the final three spots were all occupied by Asian countries, Vietnam, China and North Korea. The group called China remains one of the biggest jailers of journalists while North Korea is one of the world's most egregious exporters of propaganda. The group also accused Vietnam of hunting independent journalists and broadcasters.

The index said 118 countries pointed to communication struggles with political actors and campaigns that "often or systematically involved" massive disinformation and propaganda. They found those struggles undermined the efforts of journalists to do quality work.