Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week

In an April meeting, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Ireland's peace efforts on the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday. The two will meet June 8, during which they will cover the ongoing war in Ukraine, energy security, the climate crisis and developments in Northern Ireland, among other topics. Advertisement

"The president and the prime minister will discuss efforts to continue strengthening our economic relationship as we confront shared economic and national security challenges," the White House said in a statement.

Sunak has been a proponent of the need to address climate change, reversing course in November to attend the COP27 climate conference after initially saying he was too consumed with domestic issues to do so.

The original decision did not go over well with climate change advocates, who accused him of ignoring the country's 2050 targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Sunak and Biden both attended the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, earlier this month. At the conference, Britain released details of a new round of sanctions against Russia, as well as increased financial support for Ukraine.

Those sanctions targeted the Russian military industry, as well as people and entities involved with the energy, metals and shipping industries.

"For the sake of global peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion does not reap rewards," Sunak said at the time.

"Ukraine, we're not going anywhere," Sunak tweeted.

The two leaders also will discuss Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement, which was signed 25 years ago last month.

Sunak has called on leaders on both sides to resume the power-sharing process between those who support remaining a part of Britain and those pushing for reunification with the Republic of Ireland.