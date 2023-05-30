Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 30, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Ukraine, climate to top talks when British PM Rishi Sunak visits U.S. next week

By Simon Druker
1/3
In an April meeting, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Ireland's peace efforts on the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The two will meet again June 8, during which they will discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine, energy security, the climate crisis and developments in Northern Ireland among other topics. Photo courtesy of No. 10 Downing Street
In an April meeting, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Ireland's peace efforts on the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The two will meet again June 8, during which they will discuss the ongoing situation in Ukraine, energy security, the climate crisis and developments in Northern Ireland among other topics. Photo courtesy of No. 10 Downing Street | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss an array of topics during a visit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., next week, officials said Tuesday.

The two will meet June 8, during which they will cover the ongoing war in Ukraine, energy security, the climate crisis and developments in Northern Ireland, among other topics.

Advertisement

"The president and the prime minister will discuss efforts to continue strengthening our economic relationship as we confront shared economic and national security challenges," the White House said in a statement.

Sunak has been a proponent of the need to address climate change, reversing course in November to attend the COP27 climate conference after initially saying he was too consumed with domestic issues to do so.

RELATED British government given 48 hours to turn over Boris Johnson files in COVID-19 probe

The original decision did not go over well with climate change advocates, who accused him of ignoring the country's 2050 targets to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Sunak and Biden both attended the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, earlier this month. At the conference, Britain released details of a new round of sanctions against Russia, as well as increased financial support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Those sanctions targeted the Russian military industry, as well as people and entities involved with the energy, metals and shipping industries.

RELATED British government under pressure as immigration surges to 1.2 million

"For the sake of global peace and security, we must show that brutal violence and coercion does not reap rewards," Sunak said at the time.

"Ukraine, we're not going anywhere," Sunak tweeted.

The two leaders also will discuss Northern Ireland's Good Friday Agreement, which was signed 25 years ago last month.

RELATED Ukraine's Zelensky arrives at G7 summit, seeks support in war with Russia

Sunak has called on leaders on both sides to resume the power-sharing process between those who support remaining a part of Britain and those pushing for reunification with the Republic of Ireland.

Latest Headlines

House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
House committee to consider debt ceiling deal as some Republicans balk
May 30 (UPI) -- On Tuesday the House Rules Committee will consider the debt ceiling deal that was brokered by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Case-Schiller index shows U.S. home prices rose in March
May 30 (UPI) -- U.S. home prices increased month-on-month and are close to peaks seen last summer, though concerns about the health of the economy could put a ceiling on any further gains, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Schiller indices showed.
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Memorial Day air travel beat pre-pandemic levels
May 30 (UPI) -- More people traveled through U.S. airport security checkpoints during the long Memorial Day holiday weekend than during the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, data show.
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for man who fell off Carnival Magic cruise ship
May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard continued their search Tuesday for a 35-year-old man who fell overboard on Memorial Day off the Carnival Magic cruise ship about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Fla.
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Regulators close investigation into Tesla's Passenger Play touch screen gaming
May 30 (UPI) -- Regulators from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday they have closed an investigation into whether or not Tesla's on-board video game system poses a distracted driving risk.
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chipmaker Nvidia joins the trillion-dollar club
May 30 (UPI) -- With shares flirting with $410 each on the tech-heavy NASDAQ on Tuesday, chip-maker Nvidia became the first company of its kind to reach the $1 trillion market cap.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to begin 11-year prison sentence
May 30 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the failed blood-testing startup Theranos, will report to prison Tuesday to begin serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding investors out of hundred of millions of dollars.
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Maine police shoot, arrest man who claimed he had explosives near Canadian border
May 30 (UPI) -- Maine state troopers arrested a Rhode Island man after he allegedly drove a truck with possible explosives toward the U.S.-Canadian border, ignoring orders to stop until an officer shot at the vehicle on Monday morning.
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Texas' impeachment trial of AG Ken Paxton to start by Aug. 28
May 30 (UPI) -- The Texas Senate agreed Monday to start its trial of impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton no later than Aug. 28.
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
9 injured in Memorial Day shooting along Hollywood Beach boardwalk
May 29 (UPI) -- Nine people, including children, were injured in a Memorial Day shooting along the Hollywood Beach boardwalk in Florida, according to police who said they were still searching for a suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Japanese prime minister fires son over party photos at official residence
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Google marks Memorial Day with poppy-themed Doodle
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Sheriff: Suspect doused man at Tampa gas station, set him on fire
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Texas legislature passes bill banning diversity efforts in higher education
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Massachusetts State Police bust up 'large-scale' drug enterprise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement