Zelensky visits Finland to seek increased defense aid from Nordic leaders

Photo by Mauri Ratilainen/EPA-EFE

May 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to Finland Wednesday for a summit with the leaders of five Nordic nations as he seeks more international support in his country's defense against Russia. Zelensky will meet in Helsinki with the prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland after holding talks with Finland's president, Sauli Niinisto, on "Ukraine's defense struggle and Finland's support for Ukraine," according to a statement from Niinisto's staff. Advertisement

A joint news conference will be held in the afternoon before both leaders move on to a full slate of discussions with the other diplomats about strategies to boost military assistance to Ukraine.

The talks are expected to touch on Ukraine's increasing partnerships with the European Union and NATO, which appeared set to grant Ukraine entry to the international military alliance later this summer, although there were some disagreements among the member nations.

Zelensky's trip was noteworthy as Finland officially became a member of the global body earlier this month, expanding the alliance to 31 countries and doubling NATO's shared border with Russia.

After the summit, Zelensky will travel to Germany for an official state visit on May 13, according to government officials Berlin, marking his first trip to Germany since Russia invaded nearly 15 months ago.

The upcoming trip will include meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as well as an awards ceremony in the western city of Aachen, where Zelensky will be honored with the Charlemagne Prize for his continuing efforts to unite Europe.

Zelensky's travels were the latest in a series of foreign visits meant to shore up military support for Ukraine.

In early April, Zelensky went to the Polish capital to nudge his key ally, President Andrzej Duda, for more help. At the time, the leaders signed a bilateral agreement on Ukraine's post-war reconstruction that would also lay the groundwork for Ukraine to legitimize its alliance with the European Union in the years ahead.

The Ukrainian president has also visited other key allies in recent months, including a critical sit-down with U.S. President Joe Biden in December that resulted in more funding and military aid.

Thus far, NATO allies have delivered more than 98% of combat vehicles that were promised to Ukraine to shore up the country's defenses -- including 1,550 armored haulers, 230 tanks, and other combat equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition.

Since the war began, NATO allies have provided more than $71 billion in military assistance and have trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, while the United States has provided more than $35 billion in additional military support.

The U.S. Defense Department was also planning to deliver several rocket-launching air-defense vehicles along with a fleet of U.S.of U.S. M1 Abrams tanks that will soon arrive in Germany for training Ukrainians.