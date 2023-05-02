U.S. estimates more than 1000,000 Russians casualties in Ukraine since December

1/2

The U.S. government estimates that more than 100,000 Russians have been killed or wounded in the war in Ukraine since December, according to White House Spokesperson John Kirby. File Photo by Russian Defence Ministry/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. government estimates that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, with over 20,000 killed, since December, White House spokesperson John Kirby said. Kirby on Monday said the estimate was based on "some downgraded intelligence that we've been able to collect," without elaborating further.

Kirby said almost half of those killed in the time period are believed to have been fighters from the Wagner mercenary group, which is notorious for recruiting directly from Russian prisons and has been implicated in war crimes on multiple continents.

Wagner mercenary group founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has been openly feuding with the Russian Ministry of Defense over who deserves credit for Russian advances.

Kirby did not comment on Ukrainian casualty numbers, saying he would let Kyiv release its own data.

"We've never talked about Ukrainian casualties in the war," he said. "I don't suspect that we're going to change that posture."

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, had placed the number of Russia killed or wounded since the full-scale invasion at 100,000 in November, while adding conflict had also claimed the lives of some 40,000 civilians.

"Putin has lost a tremendous amount of military capability, and they have suffered a tremendous amount of military loss. I think the Russians have severely underestimated the Ukrainian people," Milley said at the time.

Documents leaked onto Discord by 21-year-old Air National Guardsman Mark Teixeira earlier this year revealed another U.S. estimate for Russian casualties, with the totals ranging up to 223,000, with up to 43,000 killed. Additionally, the leaks revealed an estimate of up to 17,000 Ukrainian fatalities.

Kirby's latest estimate came as Russia has been pouring troops into battle in the Bakhmut area for months in an as-of-yet unsuccessful attempt to take the city.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has downplayed the threat of Russia overtaking Bakhmut, saying in March that "it is more of a symbolic value than it is strategic and operational value."

Kirby on Monday also questioned the strategic value of the Russian offensive on Bakhmut.

"That [Bakhmut] really holds, as we've said before, very little strategic value for Russia. The capture of Bakhmut would absolutely not alter the course of the war in Russia's favor," said Kirby. "Ukraine's defenses in the areas surrounding Bakhmut still remain strong."

"Russia's attempt at an offense in the Donbas largely through Bakhmut has failed," said Kirby.