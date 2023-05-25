U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says

The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine’s military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

May 25 (UPI) -- The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine's military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. "Today, we have committed to do even more to support Ukraine's fight for freedom," Austin said during a live press conference streamed by the Defense Department.

Austin added that the "whole world has seen how much Ukraine's Armed Forces has accomplished" and that he has "great confidence" they will continue to succeed.

"Planning and executing this training will be a significant undertaking, but the coordination of this contact group will help make that possible," Austin said.

Austin said that Denmark and the Netherlands are leading European efforts in the development of the program and that they will meet again with U.S. officials and other allies in coming weeks to develop a training framework.

Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have each reportedly already offered to participate in training Ukraine's military on the F-16 and Austin said he expects other countries to join in those efforts.

During his remarks, Austin added that the United States and its allies recognize that Ukraine will also need ground-based air defense weapons and to be able to maintain the aircraft.

"There are no magic weapons," said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who spoke with Austin at the press conference.

"The Russians have a thousand fourth and fifth-generation fighters, so if you're going to contest Russia in the air, you're going to need a substantial amount of fourth and fifth-generation fighters."

Milley said that providing Ukraine with 10 of the fighter jets would come with a cost of $2 billion, including maintenance on the aircraft.

"Ukrainian resistance is not fueled merely by weaponry and manpower, it's fueled by the unbreakable spirit for freedom and democracy," Milley said.

"Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty with strength and courage, and recently we've seen the Ukrainians use the U.S. Patriot Missile system with great effect."