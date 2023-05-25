Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 25, 2023 / 9:21 PM

U.S. developing F-16 training program with allies for Ukraine, Austin says

By Adam Schrader
The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine’s military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Defense Department
The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine’s military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

May 25 (UPI) -- The United States is developing a program with its allies in Europe to train Ukraine's military in flying F-16 fighter jets, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday.

"Today, we have committed to do even more to support Ukraine's fight for freedom," Austin said during a live press conference streamed by the Defense Department.

Advertisement

Austin added that the "whole world has seen how much Ukraine's Armed Forces has accomplished" and that he has "great confidence" they will continue to succeed.

"Planning and executing this training will be a significant undertaking, but the coordination of this contact group will help make that possible," Austin said.

RELATED Russia warns against supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

Austin said that Denmark and the Netherlands are leading European efforts in the development of the program and that they will meet again with U.S. officials and other allies in coming weeks to develop a training framework.

Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Poland have each reportedly already offered to participate in training Ukraine's military on the F-16 and Austin said he expects other countries to join in those efforts.

During his remarks, Austin added that the United States and its allies recognize that Ukraine will also need ground-based air defense weapons and to be able to maintain the aircraft.

Advertisement

"There are no magic weapons," said Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who spoke with Austin at the press conference.

"The Russians have a thousand fourth and fifth-generation fighters, so if you're going to contest Russia in the air, you're going to need a substantial amount of fourth and fifth-generation fighters."

Milley said that providing Ukraine with 10 of the fighter jets would come with a cost of $2 billion, including maintenance on the aircraft.

RELATED Latest G7 developments include sanctions on Russia, F-16s for Ukraine

"Ukrainian resistance is not fueled merely by weaponry and manpower, it's fueled by the unbreakable spirit for freedom and democracy," Milley said.

"Ukraine continues to defend its sovereignty with strength and courage, and recently we've seen the Ukrainians use the U.S. Patriot Missile system with great effect."

Read More

Indian Air Force grounds MiG-21 fleet after crash

Latest Headlines

NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NYC tabloid tale of machete-wielding 'woke' professor ends in arrest
May 25 (UPI) -- An artist has been arrested after she allegedly threatened a New York Post tabloid reporter with a machete as he went to try to interview her at her home.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signs 6-week abortion ban
May 25 (UPI) -- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a new abortion ban law on Thursday, criminalizing abortions after an ultrasound can detect any cardiac activity, which is typically six weeks into a pregnancy.
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Veterans Affairs signs new bargaining agreement with nurses union
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced that it had signed a collective bargaining agreement with the National Nurses United union.
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
May 25 (UPI) -- A Louisiana high school graduate who went to a resort in the Bahamas to celebrate with friends is missing after he was dared to jump overboard on a "sunset cruise" excursion.
Supreme Court says county can't keep more than owed from foreclosure sale
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court says county can't keep more than owed from foreclosure sale
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday sided with a Minnesota woman, ruling a local municipality is not entitled to keep the profits beyond what was owed following a tax foreclosure sale.
DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DeSantis promises to be 'aggressive' in considering pardons for Jan. 6 rioters, Trump
May 25 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has promised to pardon former President Donald Trump and his supporters convicted for rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, if he is elected to the high office.
Judge sets Steve Bannon fraud trial date for 2024 in case involving border wall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge sets Steve Bannon fraud trial date for 2024 in case involving border wall
May 25 (UPI) -- A New York judge Thursday ordered Steve Bannon to stand trial beginning in May 2024 over fraud charges related to a donation campaign to help build a wall along the southern U.S. border.
Supreme Court weakens federal wetlands protection under Clean Water Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Supreme Court weakens federal wetlands protection under Clean Water Act
May 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday significantly restricted the powers of the Environmental Protection agency to regulate and protect United States waters in wetlands under the Clean Water Act of 1972.
Biden nominates respected Air Force pilot, leader as next head of Joint Chiefs of Staff
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden nominates respected Air Force pilot, leader as next head of Joint Chiefs of Staff
May 25 (UPI) -- Gen. Charles Q. Brown, the Air Force's top officer, was nominated on Thursday as the next Joint Chiefs chair, making him the first Black chairman in 30 years.
U.S. unveils new strategy to counter growing anti-Semitism in America
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. unveils new strategy to counter growing anti-Semitism in America
May 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Thursday released the first U.S. National Strategy to Counter Anti-Semitism. The White House said it entails more than a hundred actions to raise awareness and protect Jewish communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Norway issues warning to avoid 'spy' whale spotted near Oslo
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
Louisiana teen jumps overboard in Bahamas on dare, goes missing
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
House Republicans vote to end Biden's student debt relief efforts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs sweeping election bill; NAACP, LWVF sue
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Morningstar, Fitch issue warnings over U.S. debt ceiling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement