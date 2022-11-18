U.S. showcases climate support for developing nations

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Friday put forward of summary of progress made at this year's COP27 environmental summit, showing it was doing its part to support developing nations along the energy transition pathway.
The energy transition refers to a pivot away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner resources, from wind and solar to hydrogen. U.N. Secretary-General Anthony Guterres said from the COP27 summit in Egypt that rich nations weren't doing enough to support those who might not be able to afford some of the nascent technologies that require heavy investments to support.