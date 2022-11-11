Biden arrives in Egypt to attend COP27

1/3

President Joe Biden Biden speaks to the press before walking to Marine One on his way to Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia. on Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will appear at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Friday to tout the country's most aggressive global warming agenda effort but admit it may not be able to keep other promises. Biden will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and EPA Administrator Michael Regan. Advertisement

Without Republican support, Biden was able to sign legislation and that will help the United States cut greenhouse gases. But because Republicans have the opportunity to take control of the House next year, he likely will not be able to maintain a pledge to give $11 billion in climate aid to poorer nations.

"While he's on the ground, he'll speak to his personal commitment to addressing the climate crisis," Sullivan said in a White House briefing Thursday. "He'll highlight some of the progress the United States has made both here at home and in rallying action on climate around the world.

"He'll underscore the need to go further, faster, to help the most vulnerable communities build their resilience without losing sight of the need for the world, and particularly for the major economies, to cut emissions dramatically in this decisive decade.

The White House said legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has ushered in an era of clean American manufacturing, and enhanced energy security making such technology cheaper around the globe.

"These efforts reflect President Biden's belief that climate security, energy security, food security, and water security go hand-in-hand," the White House said.

"As Russia's unjust war in Ukraine disrupts energy markets, strains economies with rising prices, and threatens vulnerable countries with severe food shortages, efforts to accelerate climate action, growing clean energy economies, climate-smart agriculture, and global resilience have become all the more urgent."

Biden will also try to ease concerns from other leaders around the world that the United States will not abandon climate change efforts with changes in administrations like what happened under former President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.