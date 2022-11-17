Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 17, 2022 / 5:47 PM

U.N. Secretary General urges nations to do more to combat climate change

By Matt Bernardini
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urged governments to do more to combat the climate crisis on Thursday at COP27. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3a67c389480dc6e4e177f14ab41c9178/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urged governments to do more to combat the climate crisis on Thursday at COP27. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The United Nations Secretary-General urged nations on Thursday to do more to work together and tackle the climate crisis y as the organization's climate change conference wraps up.

Speaking at COP27, Antonio Guterres reminded leaders that global emissions are at their highest levels in history and that cooperation was needed before it is too late.

Advertisement

"There is clearly a breakdown in trust between North and South, and between developed and emerging economies," Guterres said. "This is no time for finger-pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction."

Guterres also rebuked climate deniers, saying that world leaders needed to communicate the urgency of the problem and support the people currently being affected the most.

RELATED President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proclaims 'Brazil is back' at COP27

"Reflect the urgency, scale and enormity of the challenge faced by developing countries," Guterres said. "We cannot continue to deny climate justice to those who have contributed least to the climate crisis and are getting hurt the most."

COP27 published a draft of the final decision Thursday. However NGO experts said that the document must be more specific.

The current text addresses the 1.5-degree C target and refers to science, reiterates the Glasgow Climate Pact call to phase down coal, but does not mention oil and gas.

Advertisement

Many climate activist groups were also present at the event to protest and urge governments to do more.

Polish activist Dominika Lasota told UN News that she is at COP27 to promote the end of fossil fuels, which she believes are driving the war in Ukraine.

"We desperately need to redirect the money from the death, from fossil fuels and from investments that destroy our lives, and into solutions and into things that protect the light of indigenous peoples, such as loss and damage finance," Lasota said.

RELATED U.S. wants tougher rules on methane emissions from oil and gas sector

Read More

Endangered by rising seas, Pacific country of Tuvalu moving to metaverse

Latest Headlines

U.S. repatriates $20.6 million of former dictator's assets to Nigeria
World News // 1 hour ago
U.S. repatriates $20.6 million of former dictator's assets to Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The United States has repatriated more than $20.6 million in assets linked to former Nigerian dictator General Sani Abacha to the government of Nigeria.
Korean firm uses AI system to produce anthology of poems
World News // 6 hours ago
Korean firm uses AI system to produce anthology of poems
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- South Korea's CJ OliveNetworks announced its artificial intelligence system has helped create an anthology of poems called 9+i.
Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
World News // 6 hours ago
Israel and Jordan sign joint declaration to preserve the Jordan River
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Israel and Jordan have agreed to cooperate on restoration, ecological rehabilitation and sustainable development of the Jordan River.
Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days
World News // 7 hours ago
Ukraine grain shipment deal extended for 120 days
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres Thursday welcomed an agreement to extend the Ukraine-Russia grain deal that allows safe passage of grain shipments from Ukraine for 120 days.
3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine
World News // 7 hours ago
3 men found guilty in 2014 shooting down of MH17 over Ukraine
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russian nationals and a Ukrainian guilty of murder in the downing of the MH17 passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile while flying over eastern Ukraine in 2014.
British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
World News // 7 hours ago
British Treasury chief announces new taxes, spending cuts
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- British Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt outlined a $65 billion package of tax hikes and public spending cuts Thursday, saying the difficult moves were necessary as the country had lapsed into recession amid historic inflation
Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
World News // 8 hours ago
Kamala Harris, Xi Jinping to attend APEC Summit
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will join Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Asian leaders in Bangkok starting Thursday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting.
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
World News // 9 hours ago
Britain orders Chinese subsidiary to sell microchip plant, citing security risk
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The British government has ordered Nexperia BV -- a subsidiary of a Chinese-owned company -- to sell a British semiconductor microchip plant to "mitigate the risk to national security."
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 9 hours ago
Russia renews missile attacks throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Russian rockets slammed into various locations in Ukraine on Thursday, including the capital city of Kyiv, along with the Odessa region and Dnipro, officials said.
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
World News // 10 hours ago
New study blames climate change for deadly flooding in Nigeria
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Climate change is largely responsible for this year's catastrophic monsoon flooding in Nigeria that killed hundreds of people and destroyed thousands of acres of land, according to new research.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, David Ortiz among celebrities named in FTX crypto lawsuit
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Retired Air Force pilot convicted of Jan. 6 felony charges
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Ex-Trump Org. CFO testifies Donald Trump, sons involved in tax fraud
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Judge sentences first Chinese spy extradited to United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement