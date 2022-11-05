Trending
Advertisement
Top News
Nov. 5, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Fort Hood shooting leaves 13 dead

On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

By UPI Staff
1/7
Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c184a4c99a56cee01a22a7f26b4990e5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Soldier's crosses -- boots, rifles and helmets -- sit on the podium at the memorial service for the 12 soldiers and one civilian killed at Fort Hood U.S Army Post near Killeen, Texas, on November 10, 2009. File Photo by Tannen Maury/Pool | License Photo

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1605, Guy Fawkes and fellow conspirators attempted to blow up the English Parliament and failed. They were captured, tried and beheaded.

Advertisement

In 1854, combined British-French forces scored a decisive victory over the Russians in the Crimea.

In 1872, suffragist Susan B. Anthony, in defiance of the law, voted for the first time. She is later fined $100.

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

In 1912, Democrat Woodrow Wilson was elected 28th president of the United States, defeating incumbent William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt.

In 1916, an armed confrontation in Everett, Wash., between members of the Industrial Workers of the World union and local police resulted in what's become known as the Everett Massacre.

In 1930, the first commercial television broadcast was aired.

In 1940, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was re-elected to an unprecedented third term. He won a fourth term in 1944.

In 1968, Republican Richard Nixon was elected 37th president of the United States, defeating Democrat Hubert Humphrey.

Advertisement

In 1968, Shirley Chisholm became the first African-American woman elected to Congress, representing New York's 12th Congressional District as a Democrat. She served seven terms in office.

In 1979, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini denounced the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a "center of spying and plotting." Hours earlier Iranian students seized the compound taking 52 American diplomats and citizens hostage sparking a crisis that would last 444 days and bring down the presidency of Jimmy Carter.

File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI

In 1990, an Egyptian-born gunman, apparently acting alone, assassinated Meir Kahane, the U.S. native who founded the militant Jewish Defense League.

In 1991, the body of British media mogul Robert Maxwell was found in the Atlantic Ocean off the Canary Islands.

In 1996, U.S. President Bill Clinton was re-elected, defeating Republican challenger Bob Dole.

In 2006, former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death for his role in the 1982 Dujail Massacre which resulted in the deaths of more than 140 Shitte Muslims.

Advertisement

In 2007, Google unveiled the beta version of the Android mobile operating system. The first commercial version of the software was released in September 2008.

In 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan, 39, killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting frenzy at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas. He was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2013.

In 2017, a gunman opened fire at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people, including an unborn child. A civilian shot the gunman, who escaped and later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In 2018, Voyager 2 left the heliosphere and entered interstellar space, becoming the second man-made object to do so.

Voyager 2 took close-up photos of Neptune in August 1989, three decades before leaving the heliosphere. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Read More

UPI Archives: Fort Hood suspect paralyzed chest down UPI Archives: Obama: Victims' legacy is U.S. security

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
Top News // 20 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022
On Nov. 5, 2009, Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan killed 13 people, including 10 military personnel, and injured 31 others in a shooting at Fort Hood in Texas.
Tornadoes tear through south, leaving at least 1 dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes tear through south, leaving at least 1 dead
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Tornadoes tore through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas on Friday, leaving at least one person dead.
Trump given more time to hand over subpoenaed documents by Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump given more time to hand over subpoenaed documents by Jan. 6 committee
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump was given more time to hand over documents that had been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Barrett rejects second challenge to Biden student loan program
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday rejected a second challenge to President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, keeping the lawsuits in the lower court.
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida medical boards restrict doctors from providing gender treatments to minors
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine on Friday approved a draft rule to ban medical or surgical gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under 18.
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Denver suspends firefighters who tried to have living woman declared dead
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two Denver firefighters who tried to have a living woman declared dead have been suspended without pay.
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. announces additional $400 million for Ukraine
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. has announced an additional $400 million to help Ukraine upgrade weapons systems and obtain communications gear and training.
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Part of a Denver highway was closed Friday morning after a 100-vehicle crash caused by overnight snow that made the roadway slippery. The huge pileup closed 6th Avenue in both westbound and eastbound directions.
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear Navajo Nation water battle
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a water dispute between the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
World News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Haitian Senate president for narcotics trafficking, 'extrajudicial killing'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert was sanctioned by both the U.S. State Department and the Treasury Department for alleged narcotics trafficking and "gross violation of human rights."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
More natural gas found off the coast of key EU supplier, Norway
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
South Korea scrambles fighter jets after spotting North Korean warplanes
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
100-car pileup closes Denver highway for hours
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Missouri couple arrested after Arkansas pregnant woman, fetus found dead
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Gas prices increase just days before U.S. elections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement