Trending
Advertisement
Top News
April 20, 2022 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Danica Patrick becomes 1st woman to win IndyCar event

On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.

By UPI Staff
1/5
On This Day: Danica Patrick becomes 1st woman to win IndyCar event
On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event. File Photo by Ed Locke/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1871, the U.S. Congress passed the Third Force Act, popularly known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, authorizing President Ulysses S. Grant to declare martial law, impose heavy penalties against terrorist organizations and use military force to suppress the Klan.

Advertisement

In 1902, Marie Curie and Pierre Curie isolated radioactive radium salts from the mineral pitchblende in their laboratory in Paris.

In 1961, Radio Havana announced that seven members of the group which attempted an overthrow of Fidel Castro's communist government in Cuba had been executed. It raised the number of executions over the previous three days to 24.

In 1976, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts could order low-cost housing for minorities in a city's white suburbs to ease racial segregation.

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a $165 billion Social Security rescue plan to keep the retirement system solvent.

In 1992, Madonna signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Time Warner to form an entertainment company that would make her the world's highest paid female pop star.

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Advertisement

In 1999, two teenage boys killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., before turning their guns on themselves.

In 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.

In 2010, an explosion and fire on the Deepwater Horizon BP oil rig off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico killed 11 workers and caused a massive oil spill. It became the largest U.S. marine oil spill in history, stretching over almost three months and releasing about 4.9 million barrels of crude.

In 2011, Michel Martelly, an entertainer who performed under the name "Sweet Micky," was elected president of Haiti in a runoff with former first lady Mirlande Manigat.

File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI

In 2012, a Pakistani Bhoja Air jetliner on a flight from Karachi crashed 5 miles from Islamabad, killing all 127 people aboard.

In 2013, an earthquake in China's Sichuan province killed nearly 200 people and injured thousands.

Advertisement

In 2021, a Minnesota jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty in the murder of George Floyd. He was later sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI

Read More

UPI Archives: Danica Patrick aims to win Indy 500 UPI Archives: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick break up after two-year union

Latest Headlines

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Top News // 41 minutes ago
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
On April 20, 2008, Danica Patrick won the Indy Japan 300 auto race, becoming the first woman to win an IndyCar event.
U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease fire during Orthodox Easter weekend
World News // 51 minutes ago
U.N. head calls for Ukraine cease fire during Orthodox Easter weekend
April 20 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a four-day pause in the fighting in Ukraine during the upcoming Orthodox Easter to allow citizens in besieged cities to flee to safety.
Alabama reaches $276 million settlement over opioid crisis
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Alabama reaches $276 million settlement over opioid crisis
April 19 (UPI) -- Alabama has reached a $276 million settlement with two pharmaceutical manufacturers and a distributor to settle lawsuits over their roles in the opioid epidemic.
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
World News // 16 hours ago
Bombings target education centers in Kabul; several dead
April 19 (UPI) -- Multiple explosions targeting education centers in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday killed several people, including students, officials said.
Florida man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to Rep. Ilhan Omar
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida man pleads guilty to sending threatening email to Rep. Ilhan Omar
April 19 (UPI) -- A Florida man on Tuesday pleaded guilty to sending an email to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in which he threatened to shoot her in the head.
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Department of Education forgiving at least 40,000 student loans
April 19 (UPI) -- Student loans of at least 40,000 borrowers will be canceled immediately under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, the Department of Education said on Tuesday.
DOJ to appeal ruling lifting plane mask mandate if CDC deems necessary
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ to appeal ruling lifting plane mask mandate if CDC deems necessary
April 19 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday said it will appeal a district judge's decision to block a mandate requiring masks on airplanes and other public transit if the CDC decides that it "remains necessary for public health."
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
World News // 8 hours ago
Russian military captures city of Kreminna in Donbas offensive
April 19 (UPI) -- Ukrainian military forces have lost control of the city of Kreminna as Russia moves forward with its offensive in the country's eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian officials confirmed Tuesday.
In N.H. visit, Biden calls on Congress to pass measures to fight inflation
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In N.H. visit, Biden calls on Congress to pass measures to fight inflation
April 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to New England on Tuesday to underscore the importance of repairing infrastructure and unclogging supply chains for some relief against inflation.
Dow bounces back 499 points; Netflix posts first subscriber loss in a decade
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow bounces back 499 points; Netflix posts first subscriber loss in a decade
April 19 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 499.51 points as investors turned their focus to earnings reports, which saw Netflix report its first loss of subscribers in a decade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
French report details archaeological finds under Notre Dame cathedral
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Wildfire in central Arizona burns hundreds of acres; residents evacuated
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
Moderna: Redesigned COVID-19 booster protects better against variants
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
15-year-old girl fatally stabbed at high school
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
North Korean crypto hacks a growing threat, U.S. warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement