Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick (L) and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (R) began dating in 2018 before the couple separated this summer. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick have ended their two-year relationship.

Patrick's rep told E! News Thursday that the couple separated. Rodgers, 36, and Patrick, 38, went public with their relationship in February 2018, but started dating in 2017. Patrick and Rodgers first met at ESPN's ESPY Awards show in 2012.

Advertisement

Rodgers attended Patrick's races before she retired from professional motorsports. Patrick also had attended Rodgers' Green Bay Packers games for the past two seasons.

The report of their breakup came after rumors circulated about the split after Patrick unfollowed Rodgers on social media platforms. Patrick also deleted several Instagram photos she had posted with the Packers quarterback.

Rodgers also was absent from last week's American Century Championship, a celebrity golf event he plays annually in Stateline, Nev.

Patrick is the only woman in history to win an IndyCar Series race. She began her IndyCar career in 2005 before she transitioned to NASCAR in 2010. She competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 and 2018 Indianapolis 500 before she retired.

Rodgers has played his entire 15-year NFL tenure for the Packers. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro won a Super Bowl in 2011. Rodgers is under contract through 2023, but can opt out of that deal after the 2021 season. Green Bay selected former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers' potential replacement.