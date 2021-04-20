April 20 (UPI) -- The jury in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict in the death of George Floyd and is expected to announce their decision Tuesday afternoon, the court announced.

The jurors spent 4 hours deliberating Monday and resumed discussions Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

"A verdict has been reached and will be read between 3:30-4:00 p.m. [CDT] Tuesday, April 20," a notice on the Hennepin County Court's website said.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death. Floyd died May 25 after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than 9 minutes during an arrest on suspicion he used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store.

RELATED Facebook will remove threatening content as Derek Chauvin trial comes to a close

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he's spoken with Floyd's family ahead of the verdict.

"I can only imagine the pressure and anxiety they're feeling," Biden told reporters.

"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict."

The verdict comes some three weeks after the beginning of testimony, which included dozens of witnesses.

Prosecutors called experts and fellow officers who said Chauvin used excessive force outside of police procedures and that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen. Defense attorneys pointed to Floyd's pre-exiting heart condition and drug use as being behind his cause of his death -- cardiac arrest.

Other former officers -- J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao -- face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. They will be tried separately from Chauvin.

All four men were fired the day after Floyd's death.

The tragedy sparked worldwide protests against racial bias and police brutality and forced many law enforcement agencies to review and reform their policies on use of force.

Authorities in Minneapolis and in other major U.S. cities have prepared for potential protests in reaction to Tuesday's verdict.