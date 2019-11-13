Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has six goals this season for the Reds. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Soccer superstar Mohamed Salah will miss Egypt's next two African Cup of Nations qualifiers while dealing with an ankle injury.

Egypt announced Salah's injury status Tuesday. The star striker picked up the injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win against Manchester City in the Premier League Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Salah was substituted out of the match in the 87th minute, after scoring in the 13th minute.

He met with the national team Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, for further tests on the injury. The Egyptian men's team also posted a photo on Twitter of Salah wearing a protective boot over his left foot and ankle area while sitting on a bench with team staff members.

"After medical tests, Mohamed Salah will not play against Kenya and Comoros," the Egyptian team tweeted.

Salah, 27, has six goals this season for Liverpool. He also twisted his ankle in October during a game against Leicester City.

@MoSalah حرص محمد صلاح على متابعة المران المسائي للفراعنة التي خاصها الفريق على ملعب برج العرب pic.twitter.com/IoW6CemzXW— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 12, 2019

Egypt hosts Kenya in Group G at 11 a.m. EST Thursday at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. The Pharaohs face Comoros at 8 a.m. Monday in another group stage match in African Cup of Nations qualification.

Liverpool's next match comes in the Premier League against Crystal Palace at 11 a.m. Nov. 23 at Selhurst Park in London.