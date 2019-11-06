Champions League soccer: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leads Liverpool past Genk

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (15) scored the go-ahead goal for Liverpool in a group stage match against Genk, helping the Reds win their third game at the tournament Tuesday in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined for a game-winning score in the second half of a group stage match at the UEFA Champions League, leading Liverpool to a 2-1 win against Genk.

The Reds stars connected in the 53rd minute of the Group E matchup Tuesday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Liverpool striker Divock Origi began the scoring sequence by dribbling down the right flank.

Origi fired in a cross, but the feed was deflected out by the Genk defense. Salah collected the loose ball at the top of the box before doing a quick dribble move and sliding the ball to Oxlade-Chamberlain to his right. Oxlade-Chamberlain received the ball with his back to the goal before doing a rapid rotation and using his next touch to smack a left-footed shot into the far-post netting.

The blast beat Genk goalie Gaetan Coucke as he dove to his left.

The Reds scored the first goal of the match in the 14th minute. Origi sent a pass ahead for fullback James Milner during that exchange. Milner tracked the ball down toward the end line before firing a cross toward the net. The ball ricocheted off several players before midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum gained possession and slapped a shot into the top of the netting for a 1-0 edge.

Genk equalized with a score in the 40th minute.

Belgian midfielder Bryan Heynen sent a corner kick in from the left side during that sequence. The ball fell in at the near post, where Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta was there to head a shot past Reds keeper Alisson. The Belgian First Division A squad carried the 1-1 deadlock through halftime before Salah found Oxlade-Chamberlain for the go-ahead score.

"I think there is more to come from me, both defensively, being in the right positions, and pressing them with the right intensity ... I think I've still got a little bit of improving to do there, but I'm getting better," Oxlade-Chamberlain told BT Sport. "It's nice to be chipping in with the goal as well. It's nice for confidence and how you are feeling."

Liverpool leads Group E with a 3-0-1 record. Genk has one draw and three losses in the group stage. Liverpool beat Genk 4-1 in their first Champions League matchup. The Reds also beat Red Bull Salzburg and Napoli in Group E.

"The most important thing is that we won and nobody is injured," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "The result is because we didn't finish our situations off like we should and could have done. That keeps the game pretty exciting and left Genk pretty much alive."

Liverpool battles Manchester City in the Premier League at 11:30 a.m. EST Sunday at Anfield. The Reds return to Champions League play with a game against Napoli at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Anfield.