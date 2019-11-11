Liverpool's Fabinho (L) scores the first of the Reds' three goals in a win against Manchester City on Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by Peter Powell/EPA-EFE

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Brazilian midfielder Fabinho placed a 25-yard rip into the near-post netting to spark Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League win against Manchester City.

Fabinho found the net in the sixth minute of the victory Sunday at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane also scored for the Reds. Bernardo Silva scored for the Sky Blues.

Mane dribbled into the left side of the box during the first scoring sequence. He attempted a cross, but the feed was blocked out of the box. The deflection rolled out to Fabinho, who took one touch to his right before rifling a shot toward the left post. The ball sailed through the defense and beat Sky Blues keeper Claudio Bravo as he dove to his right.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson helped the Reds double the lead in the 13th minute. Henderson dribbled down the left flank before curling a ball toward the far post. The ball took one bounce before Salah headed it into the net, beating Bravo for a 2-0 edge.

Henderson took possession of the ball in the 51st minute to spark the Reds' third score. He dribbled up the right flank and crossed the ball to the far post, finding Mane. Mane headed a shot off Bravo and into the net for a three-score lead.

Sky Blues fullback Angelino assisted the final goal of the match, finding Silva in the box in the 78th minute. Silva collected the low cross and used his first touch to slice a shot into the near-post netting, beating Reds keeper Alisson from a very tight angle.

"If you want to win against Manchester City, which is really, really difficult for each team in the world, you cannot play the way they play because they are definitely the best in the way they play," Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters. "It makes no sense. So we have to try to push through our way."

The Reds face Crystal Palace in another Premier League affair at 10 a.m. EST Nov. 23 at Selhurst Park in London. The Sky Blues battle Chelsea in the Premier League at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

"There is still seven months to go," Sky Blues manager Pep Guardiola said. "If Liverpool wins the [Premier League] title, I will be the first to congratulate them for how good they are.

"We showed many times why we are the champions. There are three teams in front with more chance to be champions. We are going to try and in football, you can't always win. I'm so proud to see my team play in this stadium against that team that way."