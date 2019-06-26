Egypt's Mohamed Salah did not score in his squad's Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe Friday in Cairo. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- Egyptian soccer sensation Mohamed Salah scored his first goal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations during a 2-0 win against the Dominican Republic of Congo Wednesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The score came in the 43rd minute of the Group A clash. Egypt advanced to the round of 16 with the victory at Cairo International Stadium.

Right back Ahmed Elmohamady got the scoring started for Egypt, drawing first blood in the 25th minute of the squad's second group stage match.

Fellow forward Trezeguet got Salah's scoring sequence starter. Trezeguet dribbled past midfield before lacing a beatiful through ball ahead for Salah. The Liverpool star tracked the pass down in the box, before tapping it to his left. He took another sharp touch before blasting a shot into the near post netting, beating goalkeeper Ley Matampi for Egypt's second score.

Egypt battles Uganda in its final group stage game at 3 p.m. Sunday in Cairo. Salah's squad is guaranteed a top-two finish in the group.