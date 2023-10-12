Trending
Advertisement
NHL
Oct. 12, 2023 / 9:17 AM

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard scores first NHL goal

By Alex Butler

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Hockey phenom Connor Bedard scored the first of what could be many goals in a long NHL career, beating goalie Linus Ullmark in the first period of a Chicago Blackhawks loss to the Boston Bruins.

Bedard's first career score came 5:37 into the 3-1 setback Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft logged an assist in his NHL debut on Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

"It was exciting," Bedard told reporters. "It was a big relief too. You want to get one really bad and quick and get it out of the way.

"It was a really cool moment and a cool building to do it in. My family was here and everything. It felt good."

Both teams sliced the puck at the nets in the early minutes until Bedard broke the deadlock.

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski received the puck behind the Blackhawks blue line to start the sequence. He then heaved another feed forward for Bedard.

The Blackhawks forward skated over the Bruins blue line before he slipped a pass back for Ryan Donato. Donato immediately sent the puck back to Bedard, who fired a shot at Ullmark.

Advertisement

The puck deflected off the goalie and hit the ice. Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall fought for the loose puck, which eventually went behind the goal to Bedard.

Bedard corralled the puck and skated behind the net. He finished the play by using a wrap-around shot, beating Ullmark inside the left post.

"He just knows where to go," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said of Bedard. "He is one of those guys that has instincts. He picked up that rebound and knew he had time and room, but he did it pretty quick. It was really fun to watch."

Trent Frederic tied the score less than six minutes after the Bedard goal. Fellow Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored in the second and third periods to secure the victory.

Donato and Hall earned assists on the Bedard goal. Forwards Milan Lucic, Matthew Poitras, Brad Marchand and defensemen Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy logged assists for the Bruins.

"I feel like, from a personal standpoint, it's gone pretty well," Bedard said of his NHL start. "There are definitely some areas I have to improve."

Advertisement

The Blackhawks (1-1-0) will face the Montreal Canadiens (0-1-0) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Montreal. The Bruins (1-0-0) will face the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
NHL // 2 months ago
Ariz. police: Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened officers' families
July 15 (UPI) -- Former Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk threatened to kill Scottsdale, Ariz., police officers and their families while being stopped and arrested last week, police reports indicate.
Patric Hornqvist retires from NHL after 15 seasons
NHL // 3 months ago
Patric Hornqvist retires from NHL after 15 seasons
July 6 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will retire from the NHL after 15 seasons, he announced Thursday.
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
NHL // 3 months ago
Tampa Bay Lightning trade winger Pat Maroon to Minnesota Wild
July 3 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning sent veteran winger Pat Maroon to the Minnesota Wild as part of a trade to acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the teams announced.
Blackhawks take 17-year-old Connor Bedard No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft
NHL // 3 months ago
Blackhawks take 17-year-old Connor Bedard No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft
June 29 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard says he wants to make an early impact on the league and will dream about a potential debut matchup against "idol" Sidney Crosby.
NHL, union launch player inclusion coalition, provide $1 million
NHL // 3 months ago
NHL, union launch player inclusion coalition, provide $1 million
June 27 (UPI) -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association launched a player inclusion coalition, and provided $1 million for the initiative, which will attempt to advance equality and inclusion in hockey, the league and union said.
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
NHL // 3 months ago
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid once again joined an elite class of hockey legends, claiming multiple MVP honors at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
NHL // 3 months ago
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
June 15 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and red-hot Brooks Koepka are expected to be the top contenders at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday in Los Angeles.
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
NHL // 3 months ago
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest expansion team to win a Stanley Cup, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the series in five games. Forward Mark Stone scored three times in the series finale.
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
NHL // 3 months ago
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
June 13 (UPI) -- Healthcare industry billionaire Michael Andlauer agreed to purchase 90% of the Ottawa Senators, the NHL franchise announced Tuesday.
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
NHL // 4 months ago
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces charges in mother's killing
Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested, faces charges in mother's killing
Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Moore, Addison among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football QB rankings: Cousins, Minshew among Week 6 must-starts
Fantasy football QB rankings: Cousins, Minshew among Week 6 must-starts
Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
Hall, White among 5 fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 6
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Mayfield, Osborn, Johnson lead add/drops for Week 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement