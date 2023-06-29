Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 29, 2023 / 8:24 AM

Blackhawks take 17-year-old Connor Bedard No. 1 in 2023 NHL Draft

By Alex Butler
Hockey phenom Connor Bedard totaled 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games in 2022-23 in the Western Hockey League. File Photo by Kaiser Matias/Wikimedia Commons
Hockey phenom Connor Bedard totaled 71 goals and 72 assists in 57 games in 2022-23 in the Western Hockey League. File Photo by Kaiser Matias/Wikimedia Commons

June 29 (UPI) -- Fresh off becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Connor Bedard says he wants to make an early impact on the league and will dream about a potential debut matchup against "idol" Sidney Crosby.

The Blackhawks selected Bedard at the top of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in Nashville.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old center is considered one of the top hockey prospects in recent memory, often put in the same class as Crosby and Connor McDavid, who claimed NHL MVP honors earlier this week.

"Obviously as the best league in the world, it won't be easy," Bedard told reporters at Bridgestone Arena. "But I'm going to do whatever I can this summer and moving forward to try to have an impact in the league."

The Anaheim Ducks selected center Leo Carlsson at No. 2 overall. Center Adam Fantilli went No. 3 overall to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fellow center William Smith went to the San Jose Sharks at No. 4 overall. Defenseman David Reinbacher was the No. 5 overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens.

Advertisement

Defenseman Dmitriy Simashev (Arizona Coyotes), right wing Matvei Michkov (Philadelphia Flyers), right wing Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), center Nate Danielson (Detroit Red Wings) and center Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues) rounded out the Top 10 picks.

Bedard led the Western Hockey League with 71 goals, 72 assists and 143 points in 57 games this season for the Regina Pats. The storied Blackhawks, who claimed Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015, missed the playoffs in five of the last six seasons and went 26-49-7 in 2022-23.

RELATED Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard

They won the NHL Draft lottery in May for the right to select Bedard, a potential franchise cornerstone. The Blackhawks will start their 2023-24 campaign against Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10 in Pittsburgh.

"If I'm able to make the squad come October, [Crosby was my] childhood idol, ever since I can remember," Bedard said of the Penguins star. "That would be unbelievable. It's a little bit of time away.

"I think I'll kind of dream about it now, but hopefully that comes."

Rounds 2 through 7 of the 2023 NHL Draft will air at 11 a.m. EDT on NHL Network.

Advertisement

The Nashville Predators will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the 2023-24 season at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Tampa, Fla. The Penguins will then host the Blackhawks at 8 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

The Seattle Kraken will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the final game of the opening night triple-header at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Las Vegas.

Read More

Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup

Latest Headlines

NHL, union launch player inclusion coalition, provide $1 million
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL, union launch player inclusion coalition, provide $1 million
June 27 (UPI) -- The NHL and NHL Players' Association launched a player inclusion coalition, and provided $1 million for the initiative, which will attempt to advance equality and inclusion in hockey, the league and union said.
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
NHL // 2 days ago
Oilers' Connor McDavid claims MVP honors at NHL Awards
June 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid once again joined an elite class of hockey legends, claiming multiple MVP honors at the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
NHL // 2 weeks ago
U.S. Open 2023: Scheffler, Rahm, Koepka favored in third golf major
June 15 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm and red-hot Brooks Koepka are expected to be the top contenders at the 2023 U.S. Open, which tees off Thursday in Los Angeles.
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Golden Knights become fastest NHL expansion team to win Stanley Cup
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights became the fastest expansion team to win a Stanley Cup, beating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to clinch the series in five games. Forward Mark Stone scored three times in the series finale.
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Michael Andlauer agrees to $1B purchase of NHL's Ottawa Senators
June 13 (UPI) -- Healthcare industry billionaire Michael Andlauer agreed to purchase 90% of the Ottawa Senators, the NHL franchise announced Tuesday.
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead
June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Montreal Canadiens, winger Cole Caufield agree to $63M deal
June 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens and winger Cole Caufield agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth nearly $63 million, the team announced Monday morning.
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title
MIAMI, June 2 (UPI) -- One NHL franchise will claim its first Stanley Cup at the end of the upcoming best-of-seven game title series. The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in Game 1 on Saturday in Las Vegas.
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
NHL // 4 weeks ago
NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach
May 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals hired former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Tuesday.
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 30 (UPI) -- Star forward William Karlsson scored twice and logged an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-0 domination of the Dallas Stars and into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
Simone Biles to compete in first meet since Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles to compete in first meet since Tokyo Olympics
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
Ex-NFL QB Ryan Mallett dies of apparent drowning at 35
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
Lloyd Howell to replace NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
NFL's Leonard Fournette escapes SUV fire, avoids injury
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement