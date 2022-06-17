Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 17, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule

By Alex Butler
1/5
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
Jordan Spieth hits out of bunker on the first hole in the first round of the 122nd U.S. Open on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the golf season, are the top sports events scheduled for this weekend.

A potential NBA Finals Game 7, College World Series baseball games, dozens of regular-season MLB and MLS games and a Formula 1 race in Montreal also are scheduled from Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement

Combat sports fans can tune in Saturday for a cluster of UFC fights and boxing bouts.

But the Colorado Avalanche's attempt to dethrone the Tampa Bay Lightning will be the main event this weekend.

RELATED Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat

The Avalanche, the No. 1 seed from the Western Conference, are favored in the best-of-seven series. The Lightning are trying to become the first team since 1980's New York Islanders to win three-consecutive titles.

Stanley Cup

The Avalanche needed overtime to slip past the Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday in Denver. They will attempt to take a 2-0 series lead when they host the Lighting in Game 2 at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday at Ball Arena.

Advertisement

All Stanley Cup Final games will air on ABC.

"Anytime you lose Game 1, you aren't feeling great about it," Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters Wednesday.

"We dipped our toes in the water and dug ourselves a hole. There were stretches of the game where I liked what we were doing and stretches that I didn't. ... There are some positive signs for us, but the right team won the game."

RELATED Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead

The series will move to Tampa for Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Wednesday. The Avalanche are scheduled to host Game 5 and Game 7, if necessary. The Lighting could host Game 6.

"It's nice," Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews told NHL.com. "Getting the first one is obviously huge, especially in our own building. ... It's going to be tough to stay committed to our game."

U.S. Open

The U.S. Open teed off Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking is the favorite.

The four-round tournament will air through Sunday on USA Network and NBC. Second-round coverage will start at 9:30 a.m. EDT Friday on USA Network. The round will continue from 4 to 7 p.m. on NBC.

Advertisement

Saturday's third round will air from noon to 8 p.m. on NBC. The final round will air from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday on USA Network and from noon to 7 p.m. on NBC.

No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 6 Cameron Smith are the favorites to win. No. 10 Jordan Spieth, No. 12 Xander Schauffele, No. 18 Matt Fitzpatrick, No. 4 Patrick Cantlay, No. 9 Sam Burns and No. 14 Will Zalatoris are among other expected contenders.

Seven of the 17 golfers suspended by the PGA Tour for their participation in the LIV Golf Invitational Series also are in the 156-player field in Brookline.

Rahm is the defending champion. No. 19 Brooks Koepka claimed two of the past five U.S. Open titles. Scheffler claimed the first major title of the year in April at the Masters. Thomas claimed the PGA Championship last month in Tulsa, Okla.

Scheffler, Burns, Thomas, McIlroy and Smith lead the FedExCup season standings.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

U.S. Open: Second round from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on USA Network; from 4 to 7 p.m. on NBC

Advertisement

MLB

White Sox at Astros at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Guardians at Dodgers at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Golf

U.S. Open: Third round from noon to 8 p.m. on NBC

Soccer

MLS: LAFC at Seattle at 3 p.m. on ABC

MLS: Portland at Los Angeles Galaxy at 5 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Toronto at New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: DC United at Chicago at 8 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

MLS: Vancouver at Dallas at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

Rangers at Tigers at 4 p.m. on FS1

Guardians at Dodgers at 7 p.m. on Fox

Cardinals at Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Fox

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues at 7 p.m.

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze after first fight

Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev after second fight

Tim Means vs. Kevin Holland after third fight

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon after fourth fight

Advertisement

Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett after fifth fight

Stanley Cup Final

Game 3: Lightning at Avalanche at 8 p.m. on ABC

Boxing

Joe Smith Jr. vs. Arthur Beterbiev: Main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday

Golf

U.S. Open: Final round from 10 a.m. to noon on USA Network; from noon to 7 p.m. on NBC

MLB

Phillies at Nationals at noon on Peacock

White Sox at Astros at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Formula 1

Canadian Grand Prix at 1 p.m. on ABC

Soccer

MLS: Miami at Atlanta at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

MLS: Minnesota at New England at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at NYCFC at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Nashville at 6 p.m. on FS1

NBA Finals

Game 7 (If necessary): Celtics at Warriors at 8 p.m. on ABC

Moments from U.S. Open golf

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits his approach shot from the rough on the 15th hole in the first round of the U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 16, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy favored as LIV Golf 'cloud' shades third major

Latest Headlines

NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL // 19 hours ago
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
June 16 (UPI) -- The winners of this year's Stanley Cup Final will not be allowed to bring the trophy to Russia or Belarus due to the war in Ukraine, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said at a news conference.
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
NHL // 21 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
June 16 (UPI) -- Left wing Andre Burakovsky buried a backhanded one-timer in overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Final: Avalanche look to deny Lightning three-peat
June 15 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning open the 2022 Stanley Cup Final with Game 1 on Wednesday in Denver. The Avalanche, who are favored in the best-of-seven series, will attempt to deny a Lightning three-peat.
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
NHL // 2 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights hire Bruce Cassidy as new head coach
June 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights have hired Bruce Cassidy as their next head coach, the team announced.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
NHL // 6 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Lightning rally past Rangers, take 3-2 series lead
June 10 (UPI) -- Left wing Ondrej Palat scored the first of two goals in the final 1:50 to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Rangers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning past Rangers to even East finals
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Palat, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning past Rangers to even East finals
June 8 (UPI) -- Ondrej Palat logged a goal and two assists Tuesday night and Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 34 saves to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning past the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to tie the series.
Avalanche rally, sweep Oilers to reach Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 1 week ago
Avalanche rally, sweep Oilers to reach Stanley Cup Final
June 7 (UPI) -- Artturi Lehkonen scored 79 seconds into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a comeback win and complete a sweep of the Edmonton Oilers to punch a ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF
June 3 (UPI) -- Goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche shut out the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers unleash on G Vasilevskiy, Lightning in Game 1
June 2 (UPI) -- Center Filip Chytil scored twice and the New York Rangers netted six goals against star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy in a win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy favored as LIV Golf 'cloud' shades third major
U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy favored as LIV Golf 'cloud' shades third major
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement