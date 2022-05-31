Advertisement
NHL
May 31, 2022 / 7:44 AM

Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF

By Alex Butler
Stanley Cup playoffs: Rangers rock Hurricanes, advance to ECF
New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) allowed just two goals in Game 7 of a second-round playoff series finale against the Carolina Hurricanes. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Chris Kreider scored twice and goaltender Igor Shesterkin logged 37 saves to lead the New York Rangers over the Carolina Hurricanes and into the 2022 Eastern Conference finals.

Defenseman Adam Fox and centers Ryah Strome, Andrew Copp and Filip Chytil also scored in the 6-2 second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series finale Monday at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Center Mika Zibanejad totaled three assists.

Advertisement

"We're like cockroaches. We just didn't go away," Kreider told reporters. "We won't go away. That's been a characteristic of every good team I've been on."

The Rangers won the best-of-seven game series 4-3 and will host the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday in New York.

The Rangers took a 2-0 lead with two power-play scores in the first half of Monday's first period. Fox lit the lamp first when he scored off assists from left wing Alexis Lafreniere and Copp 3:40 into the game.

Zibanejad and Fox fed Kreider for his first score less than five minutes later. Strome pushed the lead to 3-0 with 3:41 remaining in the second, the only score of the period. Kreider found the net for a second time 3:59 into the third.

Advertisement

Center Vincent Trocheck put the Hurricanes on the board when he beat Shesterkin for a power-play score 8:11 into the final frame. Chytil scored just 40 seconds later.

RELATED Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons

Center Max Domi scored the Hurricanes' final goal with 3:47 remaining. Copp lit the lamp for a final time 55 seconds later.

The Rangers will face the Lightning at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. That game will air on ESPN.

The winner of that best-of-seven game series will face the Colorado Avalanche or Edmonton Oilers in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

RELATED Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals

The Avalanche host the Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 8 p.m. Monday in Denver. That game will air on TNT.

Read More

Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4

Latest Headlines

McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
NHL // 4 days ago
McDavid's OT winner guides Oilers by Flames for Stanley Cup semis spot
May 27 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid whipped a wrist shot by Jacob Markstrom 5:03 into overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Calgary Flames in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series and into the Western Conference finals.
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
NHL // 5 days ago
Bozak, Blues beat Avalanche in OT, tighten Stanley Cup playoff series
May 26 (UPI) -- Center Tyler Bozak beat goaltender Darcy Kuemper for a score in overtime to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup playoff series and stave off elimination.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
NHL // 6 days ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri logged a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff matchup, helping his team secure a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kane's hat trick helps Oilers take series lead vs. Flames
May 23 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane logged a second-period hat trick to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames in Game 4 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness steps down as head coach after three seasons
May 20 (UPI) -- Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness has stepped down from his position after three seasons at the helm, the team announced.
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Colton, Lightning stun Panthers with score in final seconds, take 2-0 series lead
May 20 (UPI) -- Center Ross Colton smacked in a point-blank range shot in the final seconds to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a dramatic 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
NHL // 1 week ago
Tkachuk leads Flames past Oilers in 'worst game of playoffs' as teams net 15 goals
May 19 (UPI) -- Left wing Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals to help the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 9-6 in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.
Josh Manson nets overtime winner, leads Avalanche over Blues in Game 1
NHL // 1 week ago
Josh Manson nets overtime winner, leads Avalanche over Blues in Game 1
May 18 (UPI) -- Defenseman Josh Manson flipped in a long-range wrist shot 8:02 into overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a narrow win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series.
New York Islanders hire Lane Lambert to replace Barry Trotz as head coach
NHL // 2 weeks ago
New York Islanders hire Lane Lambert to replace Barry Trotz as head coach
May 16 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders hired longtime assistant Lane Lambert to replace Barry Trotz as the franchise's head coach.
NHL: Golden Knights fire coach Peter DeBoer after first non-playoff season
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL: Golden Knights fire coach Peter DeBoer after first non-playoff season
May 16 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights NHL team fired coach Peter DeBoer after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in its brief history, general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Celtics hold off Heat rally, advance to NBA Finals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in car crash at 25
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
French Open: Begu fined, not disqualified, for hitting boy with thrown racket
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
New Patriots assistant Joe Judge working with QB Mac Jones, playcaller undecided
Memorial Day Weekend horse racing has 2 Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events
Memorial Day Weekend horse racing has 2 Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" events
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement