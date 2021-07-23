Trending
Advertisement
NHL
July 23, 2021 / 11:17 PM

2021 NHL Draft results: Sabres take Michigan D Owen Power with top pick

By

July 23 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Sabres selected University of Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft on Friday night.

The 18-year-old Power was the top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting. He joined forward Joe Murphy (Detroit Red Wings, 1986), goalie Rick DiPietro (New York Islanders, 2000) and defenseman Erik Johnson (St. Louis Blues, 2006) as the only NCAA players in history to be taken first overall in the draft.

Advertisement

Power, listed at 6-foot-6, is the second defenseman that Buffalo has grabbed at No. 1 overall in the past four drafts, joining 2018 top pick Rasmus Dahlin. Power also is just the third blueliner to be drafted first overall since 2007.

Power recorded 16 points over 26 games for the Wolverines as a freshman last season. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, he played in 10 games for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships, competing alongside NHL players.

RELATED Buffalo Sabres win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery; Seattle Kraken get No. 2 pick

It remains unclear when Power will show up to play for the Sabres. The defenseman previously said he'd prefer to return to Michigan for at least a year after his freshman season was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

"That's one of the big parts of why I want to go back to school," Power said. "To experience the true college experience at Michigan, especially at Yost [Ice Arena] with the fans there and everything. To go to classes and not do everything online. To be able to do stuff besides go to the rink and then go home."

With the second pick, the expansion Seattle Kraken selected Michigan center Matthew Beniers. His selection marked the first time since 1969 that college teammates went with the first two choices.

At No. 3, the Anaheim Ducks took Ontario junior center Mason McTavish. Defenseman Luke Hughes, who is committed to play at Michigan, was taken fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils.

RELATED Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets then grabbed Michigan winger Kent Johnson with the fifth pick, as the Wolverines became college hockey's first program to have three teammates go in the first round.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
NHL // 2 days ago
Expansion Draft results: Seattle Kraken take Jordan Eberle, Mark Giordano
July 21 (UPI) -- The Seattle Kraken assembled their roster in Wednesday night's expansion draft, selecting former NHL All-Star Mark Giordano and star winger Jordan Eberle to lead their club.
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
NHL // 4 days ago
Predators prospect Luke Prokop comes out, makes NHL history
July 19 (UPI) -- Luke Prokop became the first active player on an NHL contract to come out as gay Monday. The Nashville Predators prospect made the announcement on social media.
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
NHL // 5 days ago
Seattle Kraken prepare for expansion draft as NHL clubs leave players unprotected
July 18 (UPI) -- The NHL revealed its teams' protected lists Sunday ahead of the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft, with Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price and St. Louis Blues star winger Vladimir Tarasenko both left exposed.
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons
July 13 (UPI) -- Nashville Predators star goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 15 seasons in the league.
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup damaged during Tampa Bay Lightning title celebrations
July 13 (UPI) -- The Stanley Cup is headed to Montreal -- for repairs -- after it was damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration, a team spokesman said.
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers acquire star defenseman Duncan Keith from Blackhawks
July 12 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks traded star defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Lightning beat Canadiens in Game 5, repeat as Stanley Cup champions
July 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning held off the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena to win their second straight championship.
Canadiens stave off elimination, beat Lightning in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Canadiens stave off elimination, beat Lightning in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final
July 5 (UPI) -- The Montreal Canadiens avoided being swept in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Monday night's Game 4 at Bell Centre in Quebec.
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies in July 4 fireworks accident
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dies in July 4 fireworks accident
July 5 (UPI) -- Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police in Novi, Mich., said Monday. He was 24.
Lightning beat Canadiens, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Lightning beat Canadiens, take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
June 30 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning earned a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Florida to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 319-diamond Super Bowl rings
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Cleveland Indians to rebrand as Cleveland Guardians in 2022
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
Minnesota Twins trade All-Star slugger Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay Rays
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
Tennis star Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to kick off Olympics
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bike accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/