March 17 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers' entire coaching staff is unavailable for Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers because of the NHL's COVID-19 protocols.

The team's American Hockey League coach, Kris Knoblauch, will fill in for Rangers head coach David Quinn on Wednesday. Associate general manager Chris Drury and Hartford Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Murphy also will be on the Rangers' bench, replacing Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown.

"In accordance with the NHL COVID-19 protocol and additional health and safety guidelines, Rangers head coach David Quinn, as well as Rangers assistant coaches Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown, will be unavailable for tonight's game," the Rangers said in a statement.

"Hartford Wolf Pack head coach Kris Knoblauch, Hartford Wolf Pack associate head coach Gord Murphy, and Rangers associate general manager Chris Drury will be behind the Rangers' bench for tonight's game. Knoblauch will serve as the acting head coach."

The Rangers hold an 11-12-4 record and enter Wednesday's game in sixth place in the East Division. New York currently is eight points out of a playoff spot.