March 20 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes celebrated a shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins with a tribute to a classic Nintendo video game.

In the Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday night, the team performed another trademark Storm Surge celebration. Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk and forward Micheal Ferland imitated "Duck Hunt," a popular NES game that debuted in 1984.

Faulk and Ferland sat beside each other in the camera well between the benches. Other teammates led the fans at PNC Arena in the traditional Skol clap.

During the chant, the center-ice video board changed to the loading screen from "Duck Hunt." After the screen went dark, players from the benches tossed their gloves into the air while Ferland and Faulk pretended to shoot at them with their sticks.

The Hurricanes' Storm Surge celebration has become a polarizing topic in the hockey world. Some fans like the refreshing change from the traditional center-ice salute. Other hockey purists, including Hockey Night in Canada's Don Cherry, believe the celebration has no place in the game.

Cherry referred to the Hurricanes as "a bunch of jerks" for their new post-game tradition.

The Storm Surge began this season after Carolina's 8-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Oct. 5. The post-game event has stuck around throughout the season.