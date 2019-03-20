Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard would earn about $4 million in a one-year extension. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard is expected to sign a one-year contract extension.

Sources told the Detroit Free Press and MLive that Howard will earn about $4 million on the deal.

The 34-year-old Howard said he hasn't signed the contract yet because the two sides are finalizing language in the deal. The goaltender could have become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Howard didn't provide a timeline as to when the contract would become official.

"It means a lot. I love playing for the Wings. My family loves living in Detroit. It's very special," Howard said. "I'll turn 35 here in a week and from there on out, I'm playing with one-year contracts."

The Red Wings originally drafted Howard with the No. 64 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. He has a 240-171-68 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 509 career games.

Howard made 41 saves in the Red Wings' 3-2 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. He is 19-20-5 with a 3.05 goals-against average and .908 save percentage this season.

Backup goalie Jonathan Bernier is signed for two more years and is expected to return to the Red Wings next season.