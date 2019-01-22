Philadelphia Flyers mascot 'Gritty' reveals All-Star luggage

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty unveiled his luggage for the upcoming NHL All-Star Weekend on Tuesday, and he doesn't appear to pack light.

The Flyers mascot heads to the 2019 All-Star event, which takes place from Jan. 24-27 in San Jose, Calif, but not before packing items such as "shark repellant" and various swimming apparel.

Gritty also intends to request an adjoining room with Flyers star forward Claude Giroux while downloading various Netflix movies.

Packing for my big All Star trip, tryna keep it to the essentials. Am I missing anything? pic.twitter.com/BolkKa6X8l — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 22, 2019

The All-Star weekend begins with the NHL Fan Fair event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, which includes the fifth annual Mascot Showdown. Fifteen Western Conference mascots, led by the Sharks' S.J. Sharkie, face off against 14 Eastern Conference mascots. Tampa Bay mascot Thunderbug leads the Eastern Conference team.

Gritty, who made his debut with the Flyers at the beginning of this season, makes his first appearance at the event.

"This annual event has quickly become a fan-favorite and one of the must-see events of NHL All-Star Weekend," Dave McCarthy, NHL Vice President of Consumer Products, said in a statement. "Our host and Western Conference captain, S.J. Sharkie, and the rest of our lovable mascots are excited to show off their athletic skills and endearing personalities to fans of all ages."