Martin St. Louis to join Columbus Blue Jackets as consultant

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Hockey Hall of Fame forward Martin St. Louis will join the Columbus Blue Jackets as a special teams consultant, the team announced Monday.

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella reached out to St. Louis about reuniting and joining his staff. The duo spent seven seasons (2000-08) together with the Tampa Bay Lightning and won a Stanley Cup in 2004.

"Torts called me a few weeks back," St. Louis told the team's official website. "He knows what I'm doing right now with my kids and asked if I want to get involved without taking my time with my kids away from me, so to me, I thought it was a win-win for everybody. I still get to do the things I need to do and want to do with my kids but get to help Columbus as well."

The 43-year-old St. Louis played 17 seasons in the NHL with the Calgary Flames, New York Rangers and Lightning. He had 1,033 points (391 goals, 642 assists) across 1,134 games.

St. Louis became enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Nov. 12.

"It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to work with the Columbus Blue Jackets," St. Louis said. "I truly love the game. I have been coaching my boys since my retirement, so I am excited to share my knowledge while still being able to coach my kids. I'm looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players in Columbus."

St. Louis was a six-time All-Star and won the Hart Trophy in 2004 as the league's MVP.