Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter traded to Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter (22) was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday afternoon. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild traded veteran forward Nino Niederreiter to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, both teams announced.

Niederreiter was sent over to the Hurricanes in exchange for center Victor Rask.

The 25-year-old Rask has six points (one goal, five assists) in 26 contests with Carolina this season. He has 163 points in 339 career NHL games.

Rask was a member of the Hurricanes since the team selected him in the second round (No. 42 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

"We're excited to welcome a proven goal-scorer and veteran presence in Nino Niederreiter," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. "We wish Victor the best moving forward and thank him for his efforts on the ice and in the community during his time in Raleigh."

The 26-year-old Niederreiter has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 46 games this year. He has 231 points in 498 career games with the New York Islanders and Wild.

The Islanders drafted Niederreiter in the first round (No. 5 overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, but eventually traded him to the Wild on June 30, 2013. He has notched 20 or more goals in a single season three times during his career.

Niederreiter and Rask remain signed through the 2021-22 season.