Defenseman Josh Gorges retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Former Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges (4) retired from the NHL on Monday after 13 seasons in the league. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman Josh Gorges retired from the NHL on Monday after 13 seasons.

Gorges penned a farewell message on social media and announced the end of his professional career.

"I would like to take the time to officially announce my retirement from the #NHL and the game of hockey," Gorges wrote on Instagram. "Even though this is a sad day I am extremely excited about the next chapter in my life and the opportunity to be back at home with my family."

Gorges went undrafted in the NHL Draft but signed with the San Jose Sharks in 2002. The Sharks traded him to Montreal in 2007 and he played eight seasons with the Canadiens.

RELATED Dallas Stars acquire Andrew Cogliano from Anaheim Ducks

Montreal traded Gorges to the Buffalo Sabres in 2014. He played four seasons with Buffalo before his retirement.

Gorges had 124 points (17 goals, 107 assists) in 784 career games with the Canadiens, Sharks and Sabres.

"I love the game of hockey and always will," Gorges said. "It has given me everything I have today, taught me to be a man, taught me valuable life lessons that I would not have gotten anywhere else.

"Coming to the rink knowing I got to compete with and against the best in the world is one of the greatest feelings there is. So to all the teammates I got to play with, thank you for everything along the way. I will miss you the most!"

Before his NHL career, Gorges won the 2004 Memorial Cup as captain of the Western Hockey League's Kelowna. He also notched three assists and helped Canada win a silver medal at the 2004 IIHF World Junior Championship.