Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and Davante Adams had 173 yards and a score on 10 catches to lead the Green Bay Packers to a lopsided Thursday Night Football victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers led by as many as 31 points in the 34-17 win on Thursday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco struggled to find a rhythm on offense after several key players were forced to miss the game due to injuries or NFL COVID-19 protocol.

"[Adams is] such a great player," Rodgers told reporters. "He's tough on matchups. He's able to create so much space with his release pattern and he's got enough speed to get on top so you can't necessarily play it low and expect certain routes.

"We hit him with a lot of different things today. ... He's so talented, he can do it all. He handles himself the right way, he's just a joy to play with and a special guy."

Rodgers led the Packers on a 6-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the game's opening possession. He ended the drive with a 36-yard touchdown toss to Adams. Robbie Gould made a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter for the 49ers only points of the first half.

Rodgers then connected with Marcedes Lewis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling for second-quarter touchdowns to give Green Bay a 21-3 lead at halftime.

He threw another touchdown toss to Valdes-Scantling on the Packers first drive of the second half. Packers kicker Mason Crosby added field goals on Green Bay's next two drives to push the lead to 34-3 with 6:20 remaining.

49ers quarterback Nick Mullens then threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Richie James on San Francisco's next drive. Jerick McKinnon added a one-yard rushing score for San Francisco with eight seconds left to play.

Mullens completed 22 of 35 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He also had an interception and a fumble. James had 184 yards and a score on nine catches for the 49ers.

Packers linebacker Za'Darius Smith had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the victory.

"I thought our guys played hard," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I thanked them for how they finished. The game was out of hand there at the end and our defense still stopped them there on their last drive and allowed the offense to go out and at least keep trying to fight and get some more points on the board.

"We're all pretty competitive in there and I still believed we could have done better. I'm not taking anything away from Green Bay at all, but it's going to be hard to ever not feel that way."

The 49ers (4-5) face the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST on Nov. 15 in New Orleans. The Packers (6-2) host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on Nov. 15 in Green Bay, Wisc.