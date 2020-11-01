Pittsburgh Steelers hold off Baltimore Ravens to remain unbeaten
By
Connor Grott
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ola Adeniyi (92) and cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) celebrate a fumble recovery during the second half Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates with offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) after an 11-yard touchdown catch. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles before fumbling during the second half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead (83) has a potential touchdown pass broken up by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) and cornerback Justin Layne (31) as time expires. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) is penalized for a facemask tackle on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14). Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) reacts after a three-yard touchdown catch. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers Robert Spillane (41) and T.J. Watt (90) during the second half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles for yardage against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) celebrates a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws under pressure from Baltimore Ravens linebacker L.J. Fort (58) during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) brings in an 8-yard touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) reacts after scoring on an interception return. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is stripped of the football by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during the first half. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
With the victory, Pittsburgh remained unbeaten this season, reaching 7-0 for only the second time in franchise history. The Steelers last reached that mark in the 1978 campaign, which ended in a Super Bowl win.
"We lacked details in some areas, so we have to work to get better, to fortify ourselves for the next opportunity," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday. "Like I always say, it is good to do that with a win. But, just much respect to Baltimore, they bring the best out in us. This rivalry is what it is. Hopefully, it was entertaining to football fans worldwide."
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed only four passes for 24 yards in the first half, but the 38-year-old signal-caller finished 21 for 32 with 182 yards and two second-half touchdowns.
The Steelers finished with just 221 total offensive yards against the Ravens.
"Nothing about this game was pretty from an offensive perspective until the end and we looked at the scoreboard," Roethlisberger said.
Meanwhile, Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles to allow the Steelers to climb back into the game. His two interceptions were the most he has thrown in a regular-season game since tossing three against the Steelers in October 2019.
