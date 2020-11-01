Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from a 10-point deficit at halftime and held off an error-prone Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

With the victory, Pittsburgh remained unbeaten this season, reaching 7-0 for only the second time in franchise history. The Steelers last reached that mark in the 1978 campaign, which ended in a Super Bowl win.

Advertisement

"We lacked details in some areas, so we have to work to get better, to fortify ourselves for the next opportunity," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday. "Like I always say, it is good to do that with a win. But, just much respect to Baltimore, they bring the best out in us. This rivalry is what it is. Hopefully, it was entertaining to football fans worldwide."

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed only four passes for 24 yards in the first half, but the 38-year-old signal-caller finished 21 for 32 with 182 yards and two second-half touchdowns.

The Steelers finished with just 221 total offensive yards against the Ravens.

"Nothing about this game was pretty from an offensive perspective until the end and we looked at the scoreboard," Roethlisberger said.

Meanwhile, Jackson threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles to allow the Steelers to climb back into the game. His two interceptions were the most he has thrown in a regular-season game since tossing three against the Steelers in October 2019.

"The turnovers, I feel, is the reason we lost the game," said Jackson, who went 13 for 28 with 208 yards and added 65 rushing yards. "I put that on me."

The Steelers held a 28-24 lead when the Ravens faced a fourth-and-3 at Pittsburgh's 8-yard line with about two minutes left. Jackson ran a quarterback draw and fumbled while being stopped short.

Baltimore managed to get the ball back and moved to the Steelers' 23-yard line before a final pass from Jackson was broken up in the end zone as time expired.

RELATED Dolphins defense helps Tua Tagovailoa win NFL debut

The Ravens ended the game with 265 rushing yards, the most allowed by the Steelers in a game since 1993.

The Steelers are set to play the Dallas Cowboys next week, while Baltimore will travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts.