Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook, James Conner, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs top my Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Chase Edmonds, Ezekiel Elliott, Christian McCaffrey, David Johnson and Todd Gurley round out my Top 10 options for Week 9. James Robinson and Justin Jackson also are among my favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 9 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 9 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Dalvin Cook is coming off a ridiculous Week 8 performance, which featured more than 120 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He should not leave your lineup for the rest of the season, as the Minnesota Vikings already had their bye week.

Cook is my top running back for Week 9. The Vikings are set to host a Detroit Lions team that has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Cook is poised for another dominant outing.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner is my No. 2 option for Week 9. Conner scored for the fifth time in six weeks in Week 8 and should continue to receive a lot of work this week when the Steelers battle a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the most rushing yards in the NFL.

I expect Conner to pile up at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Chase Edmonds of the Arizona Cardinals lands at No. 6 in my Week 9 running back rankings. Edmonds had a season-high 145 yards from scrimmage on 13 touches in Week 7 before his team's Week 8 bye.

I expect another solid performance from Edmonds in Week 9 when the Cardinals host a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Edmonds should give you a big advantage over your opponent from the running back slot his week.

Houston Texans running back David Johnson is my No. 9 play for Week 9. Johnson had 84 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 7 before the Texans Week 8 bye.

He should be fresh and have another great outing in Week 9, when the Texans battle a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Johnson is a low-end RB1 for Week 9.

LONGSHOTS

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson will face David Johnson's Houston Texans in Week 9. Robinson had a season-high 119 rushing yards and scored twice in Week 7 before the Jaguars Week 8 bye.

He should find plenty of room to run wild again in Week 9, when the Jaguars battle a Texans unit that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Robinson is my No. 13 option this week and is a great RB2 or flex play.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson lands at No. 15 in my Week 9 rankings. Jackson piled up a season-high 142 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches in Week 8.

I think he will have another great day on Sunday when the Chargers host a Las Vegas Raiders team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Jackson has yet to score this season, but has been targeted a lot in the passing game, which adds to his value. He is a matchup-based RB2 until Chargers starting running back Austin Ekeler returns from his knee injury.

Week 9 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. DET

2. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at DAL

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at TB

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. CHI

5. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

6. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. MIA

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. PIT

8. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at KC

9. David Johnson, Houston Texans at JAX

10. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons vs. DEN

11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CAR

12. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens at IND

13. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU

14. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears at TEN

15. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

16. DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks at BUF

17. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins at ARI

18. Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

19. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB

20. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team vs. NYG

21. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. BAL

22. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at MIN

23. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos at ATL

24. Damien Harris, New England Patriots at NYJ

25. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

26. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. SEA

27. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens at IND

28. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

29. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos at ATL

30. JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers vs. GB