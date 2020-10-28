Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Alvin Kamara, Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt and Mike Davis top my Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings for 2020.

Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamaal Williams, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Jacobs round out my Top 10 options for Week 8. Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell are among my other favorite starts this week at the running back position.

Advertisement

Monitor the status for each of your player's games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 8 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's rankings:

TOP SHELF

Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored his second touchdown of the season in Week 7 after a 161-yard performance in Week 6. He is on my RB1 radar this week as the Kansas City Chiefs host a New York Jets team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Advertisement

The Chiefs will work in Le'Veon Bell into the backfield again this week, but I expect Edwards-Helaire to receive most of the workload. He is my top option for Week 8.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is expected to return this week after he sat out in Week 6 and had a bye in Week 7. I expect Cook to post monster numbers in his return against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to running backs. They have also allowed a league-high 10 total touchdowns to the position. Cook is my No. 3 play for Week 8.

Cook has scored in every game he has played this season.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been an elite option since he took over for injured starter Nick Chubb. Hunt has scored in five of seven games this season. He also had 102 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touches in Week 7.

I expect at least 100 yards from scrimmage and a score once again for Hunt in Week 8 when the Browns battle a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Hunt is my No. 4 option and should be plugged in as an RB1 until Chubb returns to the Browns lineup.

Indianapolis Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor had a season-high 115 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches in Week 6 before a Week 7 bye. This week he'll face a Detroit Lions defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

Advertisement

Start Taylor as an RB1 if you are in a league with at least 10 teams. He is my No. 9 running back for Week 8.

LONGSHOTS

Veteran running back Todd Gurley has been a force this season for the Atlanta Falcons. Gurley already has seven touchdowns and scored twice in Week 7. He is my No. 11 running back for Week 8.

This week, the Falcons battle a Carolina Panthers defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to running backs. Gurley is a lock for at least 20 touches in this NFC South division game. He should come close to 100 rushing yards and has a chance to score in this great matchup.

Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell might not get a ton of work in Week 8, but he could be useful if you are in a fantasy football league that has at least 14 teams and has a flex spot.

I expect Bell to get at least 10 touches when the Chiefs face the New York Jets on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Jets have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

The Chiefs should dominate this game on the ground. Bell could also be set up to score a rushing touchdown against his former team once the Chiefs get into the red zone.

He is my No. 26 option for Week 8.

Week 8 fantasy football running back rankings

Advertisement

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at CHI

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at GB

4. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns vs. LV

5. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at CIN

7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at PHI

8. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at DET

10. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders at CLE

11. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

12. Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

13. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. TEN

14. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL

15. Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG

16. Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

17. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL

18. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions vs. IND

19. Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams at MIA

20. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears vs. NO

21. Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

22. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. LAR

23. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. NE

Advertisement

24. Jerick McKinnon, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

25. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

26. Le'Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NYJ

27. Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints at CHI

28. JaMycal Hasty, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

29. Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT

30. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NYG