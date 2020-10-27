Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season featured more serious injuries and breakout performances, which should put new names on your radar ahead of the fantasy football waiver period.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had the most serious injury of the week and will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Beckham should be dropped if you are in a redraft league.

You also should start to target players you can use as replacement starters during bye weeks in Week 8 or down the road. Don't be afraid to play defense and pick up a player your opponent might need for your head-to-head matchup.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 8 byes.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 8:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Derek Carr; RB | JaMycal Hasty, Carlos Hyde; WR | Preston Williams, Sterling Shepard; TE | Richard Rodgers; D/ST | Green Bay Packers; K | Dan Bailey

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Tua Tagovalioa; RB | Wayne Gallman, Damien Harris; WR | Rashard Higgins, Corey Davis; TE | Harrison Bryant; D/ST | Las Vegas Raiders

TOP DROPS

QB | Gardner Minshew; RB | Joshua Kelley; WR | Odell Beckham Jr.; TE | Darren Fells

QUARTERBACK

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr should be a decent fill-in starter this week if your typical fantasy football quarterback has a Week 8 bye. Carr and the Raiders battle the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Browns just allowed over 400 yards and three scores to Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Carr has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his last five games. He should post another two or three touchdown day in Week 8. Add him to your roster if you or your opponent needs a quarterback this week.

RUNNING BACK

JaMycal Hasty and Carlos Hyde are worth speculative waiver wire additions in Week 8. The San Francisco 49ers are already without starting running back Raheem Mostert due to an injury and now could be without backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who sustained an ankle injury in Week 7.

Hasty had 73 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches in Week 7. He could receive even more work in Week 8 when the 49ers battle the Seattle Seahawks. Hasty could be a risky start this week, but needs to be added to your roster if you need running back depth.

Hyde could be a better plug-in option in Week 8 if Seahawks starter Chris Carson misses time after he also sustained an injury in Week 7.

Hyde will likely be a low-end RB2 in leagues with at least 12 teams in Week 8 if Carson is unable to play.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a very tough matchup for his NFL debut as a starter in Week 8 as the Miami Dolphins host the Los Angeles Rams. I expect the Dolphins to attempt to control the clock in this game, but they could end up airing it out if they fall behind early.

The Rams will likely put Jalen Ramsey on Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, which should make Preston Williams one of Tagovailoa's top targets. I like Williams as a bye week fill-in for Week 8 and as a streaming option down the stretch.

Williams has scored in three of his last four games.

TIGHT END

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of help at the tight end position. Richard Rodgers answered that call in Week 7, with six catches for 85 yards in a win over the New York Giants.

Eagles starter Zach Ertz will miss at least the next two games due to an ankle injury. Tight end Dallas Goedert also isn't expected to play until Week 10. Those injuries should lead to continued production for Rodgers. Pick him up if you are in a league that has at least 12 teams and requires starting tight ends.