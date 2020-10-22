Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Darren Waller and Rob Gronkowski lead my Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2020.

Hunter Henry, Evan Engram, Eric Ebron, Jimmy Graham and Hayden Hurst round out my Top 10 options at the position. Austin Hooper and Dalton Schultz are among my favorite sleepers this week.

Advertisement

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

Check out my weekly waiver wire article for candidates to add to your roster before your Week 7 matchup.

Here are some of my favorite players in this week's Top 20 rankings:

TOP SHELF

Travis Kelce is the most-targeted tight end in the NFL. I have the Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro as my No. 1 tight end for Week 7. Kelce has scored in four of six games this season. He also had a two-touchdown performance in Week 6.

I expect Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to target Kelce at least 10 times this week as they face the Denver Broncos. The Broncos likely will attempt to keep the Chiefs speedy wide receivers at bay, which should allow Kelce to secure a lot of targets in the middle of the field.

Advertisement

He is an elite option for the rest of the season, regardless of league format.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has scored in back-to-back games heading into his Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have allowed a league-high seven touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Hockenson has been Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's most-targeted pass catcher this season. That trend should continue in Week 7. I expect Hockenson to have at least seven catches for 100 yards in this game. He also should get into the end zone.

He is my No. 2 tight end for Week 7.

SNEAKY PLAYS

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 5 before his team had a Week 6 bye.

I expect Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to keep his eyes on the veteran tight end in Week 7 when they face a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Henry is my No. 6 tight end. He should secure at last five catches for 50 yards and has a good chance to score on Sunday in Denver.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron lands at No. 8 in my Week 7 rankings. Ebron has just one touchdown this season, but continues to get targets from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Advertisement

I expect his best game of the season in Week 7, when the Steelers face a Tennessee Titans defense that has allowed four touchdowns to tight ends in five games. The Titans have also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Ebron should post at least 50 receiving yards in this matchup. He is worth a start in leagues that have at least 12 teams and require starting a tight end.

LONGSHOTS

Austin Hooper is my No. 11 tight end for Week 7. The Cleveland Browns target is worth starting in leagues with at least 14 teams that have a tight end slot.

Hooper has hauled in at least five catches in three consecutive games. He should eclipse that total this week when the Browns battle a Cincinnati Bengals defense that has allowed the third-most receiving yards to tight ends.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is a dart-throw option if you need a bye week tight end for Week 7. Schultz has two touchdowns this season and has averaged six targets per game.

He is my No. 14 option at the position for the week. I expect a productive day from the 6-foot-5 target as he faces a Washington Football Team defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

Advertisement

2. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions at ATL

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers at NE

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. TB

5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at LV

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers vs. JAX

7. Evan Engram, New York Giants at PHI

8. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers at TEN

9. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears at LAR

10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. DET

11. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at CIN

12. Anthony Firkser, Tennessee Titans vs. PIT

13. Darren Fells, Houston Texans vs. GB

14. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at WAS

15. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers at HOU

16. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. CHI

17. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG

18. Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

19. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

20. Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. DAL