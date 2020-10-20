Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Bye weeks and rescheduled games are the norm for the 2020 fantasy football season, which means you need to keep a closer eye on the waiver wire than in past years. Breakout performances and injuries from Week 6 have led to a lot of attractive options ahead of Week 7 games.

Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic is one of my top targets this week. I also like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.

The Indianapolis Colts have a Week 7 bye and I think it's time to drop Philip Rivers, T.Y. Hilton and tight end Mo Alie-Cox from fantasy football teams, especially if you are in a smaller league.

Monitor the status for each of your players' games this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the NFL schedule. Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Colts players should be removed from all starting lineups, as those teams have Week 7 byes.

I have added more of my favorite players to target on this week's waiver wire and separated them by priority and position. The players I have listed ahead of Wednesday's waiver period have low ownership percentages in standard size leagues.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 7:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield; RB | J.D. McKissic, Boston Scott; WR | Tee Higgins, Demarcus Robinson; TE | Dallas Goedert; D/ST | Dallas Cowboys; K | Daniel Carlson

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Derek Carr; RB | Giovani Bernard, JaMycal Hasty; WR | Preston Williams, Cole Beasley; TE | Anthony Firkser; D/ST | Seattle Seahawks

TOP DROPS

QB | Philip Rivers; RB | Rex Burkhead; WR | T.Y. Hilton; TE | Mo Alie-Cox

QUARTERBACK

Baker Mayfield shouldn't be used as an every-week starter, but he is worth a waiver-wire addition. He had a bad game in Week 6, but should rebound in a big way in Week 7 when the Browns battle a struggling Cincinnati Bengals defense. Mayfield can be picked up and used as a streamer at quarterback if your normal starter has a bye or a bad matchup.

RUNNING BACK

J.D. McKissic is one of my top waiver-wire additions this week. McKissic went off for 84 yards from scrimmage on 14 touches in Week 6. This week, he faces a Dallas Cowboys defense that was just scorched on the ground by the Arizona Cardinals. McKissic should be a great bye-week fill in if your normal starter is out. He is also worth a streaming start if you are in a league that has at least 12 teams.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders went down to a knee injury in Week 6. That opens the door for the Eagles backup running backs going forward. I would not recommend starting any of the Eagles backups in Week 7, but they needed to be added to rosters for depth.

Boston Scott should be your top target if you want an Eagles running back. The Eagles face the New York Giants on Thursday and should produce on the ground, but it will be tough to predict which running back will have the most fantasy points on a weekly basis. I expect the Eagles to use a hot-hand approach to determine running back snaps, which could limit Scott's production.

WIDE RECEIVER

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins had his best game of the season in Week 6, with 125 yards on six catches in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. I don't expect Higgins to post those numbers every week, but he is worth a waiver-wire addition if you need a bye-week replacement at wide receiver and are in a league that has at least 14 teams.

I expect the Bengals to have to throw a ton in most games down the stretch, as they will likely play from behind. That should create more opportunities for Higgins to post fantasy points. Higgins has a great shot to get into the end zone in Week 7 when the Bengals face the Cleveland Browns.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkin's injury has made Demarcus Robinson a relevant fantasy football option entering Week 7. Robinson had five catches for a season-high 69 yards in Week 6. I expect the Chiefs wide receiver to post similar statistics this week when the Chiefs battle the Denver Broncos.

Robinson is a low-end WR3 streamer in Week 7 if you are in a league with at least 14 teams.

TIGHT END

Dallas Goedert is set to come off injured reserve and might have been dropped in your league. I would add the Philadelphia Eagles tight end to your roster, even if he doesn't play this week. Goedert should post solid fantasy football statistics for the next few weeks after Zach Ertz, the Eagles No. 1 tight end sustained an injury in Week 6.

Ertz's injury should result in more targets for Goedert and put him into TE1 territory in leagues with at least 10 teams. He is a must add.