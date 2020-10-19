Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will team up with Phil Mickelson to take on Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and former NFL star Peyton Manning in a charity golf match next month.

The event -- called the Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change -- will take place Nov. 27 at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. The format will be modified alternate shot and will start at 3 p.m. EST on TNT.

"While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause," Mickelson said in a statement Monday. "It's also going to give fans and viewers an up-close look at Stone Canyon Golf Club, a place that I'm extremely proud of and excited to show how special it is."

Barkley and Curry will be replacing Tiger Woods and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the charity event. Mickelson and Woods held a high-profile match two years ago in Las Vegas, with Mickelson emerging as a $9 million winner.

Woods and Mickelson teamed up again in May with Manning and Brady in a charity match that raised more than $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts.

Proceeds for this year's match will go to historically Black colleges and universities.